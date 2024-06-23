Westminster Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1004213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)-722-4600.
DATE/TIME: June 22nd, 2024, 1700 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Horseshoe Acres Campground, Andover Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Gary Alan Ferland
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation at the Horseshoe Acres Campground, located at 1978 Weston Andover Road in the Town of Andover (Windsor County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived and conducted a thorough investigation, determining that 62-year-old Gary Alan Ferland of Charlestown, New Hampshire, had physically assaulted another family member while at his campsite. Ferland was arrested for suspicion of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Ferland was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on June 24, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time*
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600