Westminster Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1004213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)-722-4600.

DATE/TIME: June 22nd, 2024, 1700 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Horseshoe Acres Campground, Andover Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Gary Alan Ferland

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation at the Horseshoe Acres Campground, located at 1978 Weston Andover Road in the Town of Andover (Windsor County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived and conducted a thorough investigation, determining that 62-year-old Gary Alan Ferland of Charlestown, New Hampshire, had physically assaulted another family member while at his campsite. Ferland was arrested for suspicion of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Ferland was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on June 24, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time*

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov