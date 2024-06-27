Trustee and Chief Risk Officer Austin Bodunrin is the First in England Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Austin has a rich depth of experience and knowledge across many aspects of risk management and risk governance. His commitment to continuous development will benefit every organization he serves.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Austin Bodunrin of London, England. He is the first person in England to have earned this global distinction.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Austin is a trustee of The 1930 Fund for District Nurses. He is a former Crown Guarantor member of the Audit Commission Pension Scheme, where he served on the Investment Committee. In his executive work, he is a lead risk officer in enterprise risk for IFM Investors and previously served as the chief risk officer for the Department of Leveling Up, Housing and Communities, and the head of risk for Handelsbanken Wealth and Asset Management in London. His past work includes roles with Pictet Asset Management, Barclays Capital, Merrill Lynch, Mizuho, and the Royal Bank of Scotland, among others. He is a Certified Information Security Manager from ISACA, an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, and holds multiple certifications from The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (The CISI). Austin earned his MSc in financial mathematics from the University of Edinburgh, his MSc in computation from the University of Oxford, and his BSc in computer science with electronics engineering from King’s College London.
"Austin has a rich depth of experiences and knowledge across many aspects of risk management and risk governance," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Even with his technical training and experience, he continues to push himself to grow. Being the first in England to earn our Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is emblematic of how his commitment to continuous development will benefit every organization he serves."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“This is a comprehensive and forward-looking strategic consideration of cyber risk governance and management that is invaluable in today's world,” said Mr. Bodunrin.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®