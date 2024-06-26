Board Member and Former Minister of Transport Marios A. Demetriades Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Marios is an influential board member in Cyprus and a business/community leader who continues to set new standards for others seeking to govern the risk-taking of their organizations at a high level.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Marios A. Demetriades of Nicosia, Cyprus.
Marios is a member of the boards of directors for Frontline Management AS, Gordian Holdings Limited, ADS Maritime Holding PLC, and FxPro Group, all based in Cyprus. He is the former chairman of the largest financial services company in Cyprus and served as a member of the board Audit Committee of Norse Atlantic Airways. Marios served as the Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works for the Republic of Cyprus, where he was responsible for a portfolio that included shipping, civil aviation, communications, post offices, electric and mechanical, roads, and more. During his tenure, he successfully completed the privatization of the Cyprus Ports. In his executive work, he is the managing partner of MD Mindset Capital Ltd a boutique investment firm, the founding shareholder of Spectrum.Games a technology startup, , and formerly served as chief investment officer of Piraeus Bank Cyprus, among other roles. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds the CFA charter. He earned his BSc in business, finance, and economics from the University of East Anglia.
“We’re very pleased that someone of Marios' stature has chosen to enroll in our programs and earn one of our leading global credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "He is an influential board member in Cyprus and a business and community leader who continues to set new standards for others seeking to govern the risk-taking of their organizations at a high level."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This is an excellent program that enhances, in a practical way, the knowledge that a director needs to have in today's complex environment!” said Mr. Demetriades.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
