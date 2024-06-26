Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person Who Has Mesothelioma in Maine to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox if the Person Had Secondhand to Asbestos to Asbestos

"If you have mesothelioma in Maine, and you have no history of being around asbestos at work-please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466 to discuss secondhand exposure.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND , MAINE , USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466 if the person with this rare cancer cannot figure out how they were exposed to asbestos. The typical answer in Maine would be secondhand exposure to asbestos via someone's work clothing. Secondhand exposure to asbestos decades ago might result in people being diagnosed with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer every year in Maine and nationwide as attorney Joe Belluck is always happy to discuss.

The group says, "Maine is the one of the nation's leading states for people who will develop mesothelioma and while shipyards might be the biggest reason-they are not the only reason. A worker at a power plant, paper mill, a plumber, electrician, mechanic or any other type of skilled trades worker in Maine could have easily brought asbestos home every day on their before the mid-1980s. Secondhand exposure to asbestos includes being around someone who has asbestos on their clothing. The problem is many workers who were exposed to asbestos were not aware before the early 1980s that asbestos exposure was a big issue.

"If your wife or adult children have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Maine, and they had no history of being around asbestos at work-please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. As Joe will explain compensation might be millions of dollars for mesothelioma, and potentially a hundred thousand dollars plus for asbestos exposure lung cancer." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Maine to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere else in Maine. https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com