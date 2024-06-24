Board Member Varabott Ho First in Cambodia to be Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Varabott is a leader in advancing governance practices. I am very pleased to celebrate that he is the first in Cambodia to earn this global recognition, and I look forward to his continued impact.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Varabott Ho of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He is the first person in Cambodia to be awarded this global distinction.
Varabott is an independent member of the board of directors at Prudential (Cambodia) Life Assurance and an independent director serving on the board risk committee of SBI LY HOUR Bank Plc. He serves as an advisor to the United Nations ESCAP and GGGI, focused on green, social, and sustainability bonds. He is a former member of the board of directors for The Blue Circle Pte Ltd in Singapore, where he served on the audit and risk committee and the remuneration and nomination committee. He is the past general manager of the Institute of Banking and Finance for the Association of Banks in Cambodia and has prior experience in private banking, bancassurance, and asset management across Europe and the United Kingdom. Varabott is a professor at CamEd Business School, earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, is pursuing his Ph.D. from ESCP Business School, and has completed executive education courses at Harvard Business School, the University of Oxford, and the Harvard Kennedy School.
“Varabott is clearly a leader in advancing governance practices in Cambodia, but also across Europe and other parts of Asia," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "I am very pleased to celebrate that he is the first in Cambodia to earn this global recognition and look forward to the growing impact of his work."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This course provided a refreshing and insightful learning experience. I particularly enjoyed how it delved into new topics and presented them with clear and practical explanations,” said Mr. Ho. “This approach helped me gain a much deeper understanding of the multifaceted nature of risk. I highly recommend this course to current and aspiring board members looking to strengthen their risk management skills,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
