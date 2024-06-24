Global Executive and Board Member Sondra R. Radcliffe Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Sondra has a rare mix of business skills, including P&L responsibility, and deep legal and regulatory knowledge that makes her a unique asset to any company board.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Sondra R. Radcliffe, JD, MBA, of Phoenix, Arizona, in the United States.
Sondra is the general manager of 3shape Design Services, a global health tech company focused on both AI and human-powered design in digitization across the dental industry. She also leads the North American lab division and serves as a member of the Compliance Committee for North American operations.
Prior to her leadership role with 3shape Design Services, Sondra was the global general manager for Raytheon Technologies’ Evacuation Solutions business and the Oxygen and PSU business before that. During that time, she was recognized with the 2021 Women’s Advocate Award by Collins Aerospace. In 2020, she was chosen by Arizona Capital Times as Leader of the Year – Technology. She served as General Counsel for United Technologies’ Interiors, Actuation & Propeller Systems business and before that spent nearly a decade in private practice focused on business law.
Sondra is a former member of the board of directors at the Arizona Manufacturers Council where she was an executive committee officer. She is also an advisor to the Fowler Scholars Program, part of the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University. Sondra is a graduate of the INSEAD Global Leadership program, the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program, and the Emerging Leaders program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. She earned her MBA from the University of San Diego, her JD from the University of San Diego Law School, and her BA in political science and government, also from the University of San Diego.
“Sondra brings an impressive list of executive leadership positions at top companies to our program," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "She has a rare mix of business skills, including P&L responsibility, and deep legal and regulatory knowledge that makes her a unique asset to any company board."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Certificate in Risk Governance® program provides a thorough foundation on risk governance and equips global executives and board members to have a more robust and strategic discussion around risk,” said Ms. Radcliffe. “As a former practicing attorney and current global business leader guiding businesses in highly regulated industries, I especially appreciated the DCRO Institute’s comprehensive and balanced discussion of risk governance as both a tool to mitigate risk but also to create value and increase trust,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
