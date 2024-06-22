SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Skye Bioscience, Inc. - SKYE

NEW YORK, June 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (“Skye” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKYE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Skye and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 10, 2024, Skye issued a press release “announc[ing] that its Phase 2a clinical trial of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion (“OE”) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (“POAG”) or ocular hypertension (“OHT”) did not meet its primary endpoint for lowering intraocular pressure (“IOP”). Skye intends to discontinue clinical development and spending related to SBI-100 OE and any R&D associated with SBI-100, including its ophthalmology pipeline, and direct all clinical development resources to its metabolic program, extending its operating runway into 2027.”

On this news, Skye’s stock price fell $0.96 per share, or 8.78%, to close at $9.98 per share on June 10, 2024.

