The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 17 June, 2024

Svalbard Fines Ship for Carrying Heavy Fuel Oil

As reported by High North News on June 14, following an inspection by the Norwegian Maritime Directorate, the Governor of Svalbard has fined an Irish shipping company NOK 1,000,000, with an additional NOK 30,000 fine for the captain, for entering Svalbard’s territorial waters with heavy fuel oil (HFO) on board. This is the first time that the governor has issued a fine for a breach of Section 82a of the Svalbard Environment Act, which forbids ships in Svalbard from using or having HFO. The case will be heard in the Nord-Troms district court in early October. (High North News)

Take 1: The fine of the cargo ship for breaching the Svalbard Environment Act highlights the dangers of heavy fuel oil and the importance of legislation for environmental protection in the Arctic. Already banned in Antarctica since 2011, HFOis a type of marine fuel that is not only extremely viscous and toxic, but also breaks down slowly in cold temperatures, making it particularly dangerous in the polar regions. The Arctic’s remoteness and lack of infrastructure further increase the difficulty of containing and removing HFO in the region. Any spill or release of HFO, such as through a collision or grounding, could have disastrous impacts on the Arctic’s vulnerable ecosystem, harming wildlife and local communities. Therefore, the authorities in Svalbard should be commended for their efforts in safeguarding the Arctic environment. Regulations like Section 82a of the Svalbard Environment Act and the International Maritime Organization’s HFO ban in Arctic waters under the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) are critical steps in preventing the use and transportation of heavy fuel oil in the High North. However, despite these important protocols, the incident in Svalbard emphasizes that governments must continue to monitor Arctic shipping and strengthen HFO regulations to further prevent the risk of contamination. (Clean Arctic Alliance, Forbes, Reuters)

New Graphics: Understanding the Landscape of Alaskan Tribal Communities

As reported by the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy (ACCAP) on June 13, the ACCAP has published a set of resources to help researchers, academics, and federal and state agencies working in Alaska understand the landscape and complexities of Tribal communities. These include two graphics: “A day in the life of an Alaskan Tribe,” which illustrates the number of outside entities that Tribes regularly engage with, and “Internal stressors Tribal members face,” which details a range of stressors that affect individual Tribal members. An associated article combines the graphics and covers several topics, including capacity limitations, climate grief (solastalgia), and wellness. (Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy)

Take 2: The resources published by the ACCAP provide a comprehensive understanding of the landscape of Tribal communities in Alaska, revealing that Tribes and Tribal members regularly interact with a complex web of external institutions and face an overwhelming number of internal forces, while also trying to protect their livelihoods, culture, and way of life. The graphics demonstrate that it is important to understand the structure of Native entities before planning engagements. Given the lack of capacity and the multitude of existing interactions with external entities, additional requests can be taxing for individuals and Tribal leadership. Moreover, while projects may seem scientifically significant, they may have little meaning to the community. This highlights the risks of extractive relationships with Tribal partners, also known as “parachute researchers,” where researchers use Indigenous knowledge without regard for how the research is applied, collected, or benefits the Tribe. Instead, research and engagements with Alaskan Tribes must be centered around their needs, rooted in the lived experience of communities, and provide useful deliverables, such as information in their own language and under Tribal control. To effectively work with Alaskan Tribes, it is essential that researchers follow protocols for research and co-production established by Tribal organizations and understand the existing stressors in communities. These new graphics are important tools that can help guide future research and engagement in the region. (Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Russian Nuclear Submarine Begins Sea Trials

As reported by the Barents Observer on June 19, the nuclear submarine Arkhangelsk, the fifth vessel of the Yasen class (Project 885M), has left the Sevmash naval yard to begin sea trials in the White Sea. The multipurpose submarine, which is capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles, is expected to be delivered to the Russian Navy in late 2024. The vessel will join the Northern Fleet and be based at the Zapadnaya Litsa submarine base, located in Murmansk. (The Barents Observer)

Take 3: The sea trials of the nuclear submarine Arkhangelsk illustrate Russia’s continued development of military capabilities in the Arctic. Since the Cold War, submarines have played a vital role in Arctic security. Ballistic missile submarines remain critical for strategic deterrence, and attack submarines are essential for patrolling sea lines of communication, especially as the Arctic becomes more accessible. Yet, Russia’s investment in the Yasen class is also important as the multipurpose submarines have the capacity to launch a range of anti-ship and land attack missiles, enhancing the Northern Fleet’s offensive capabilities and ability to conduct long-range strike missions. These capabilities could threaten NATO forces in the High North, naval convoys, and critical infrastructure near the shore. Moreover, Russia’s submarine developments also draw attention to possible shifts in submarine operating conditions in the region due to climate change. Submarines are detected using acoustic waves; however, changing ocean conditions, such as water temperature and salinization, can affect underwater sound propagation. Research has indicated that climate change could potentially decrease the intensity of acoustic signals in the Arctic, making it harder to detect enemy submarines. Increasing noise and activity in the region could further hinder detection. While the impact of climate change on submarine warfare in the Arctic remains unknown, navies must recognize that as the Arctic warms, the environmental conditions of the region’s oceans will not remain constant. (Phys.org, Royal United Services Institute, Texas National Security Review)

Spending Cuts in Finland: Sámi Parliament’s Funding to be Reduced

As reported by Eye on the Arctic on June 14, the Sámi Parliament in Finland is preparing for budget cuts after the Finnish government announced that it intends to reduce national spending by €9 billion to lower debt. The parliament’s current budget is around €10 million, and its funding comes from the Department of Justice, the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, and the Board of Education. Although the exact figures are yet to be determined, the Sámi Parliament is reviewing operations and considering adaptation measures. (Eye on the Arctic)

Take 4: The expected funding cuts for the Sámi Parliament in Finland are highly concerning. As the supreme political body of the Sámi in the country, the parliament has a vital role in protecting Indigenous culture and language, promoting justice, preserving the environment, and representing the Sámi in national and international affairs. Reducing the parliament’s budget could hinder these operations, especially as the institution is increasingly called upon to address growing regional challenges such as climate change, resource development, and tourism. Moreover, these funding cuts reflect the Finnish government’s continued failure to uphold the rights of the Sámi. The 1995 Sámi Parliament Act, which governs how the Finnish government interacts with the Sámi Parliament, includes provisions on who can be considered Indigenous. However, some of these criteria are opposed by the Sámi. Since 2011, the Finnish Supreme Administrative Court has repeatedly overruled the Sámi Parliament’s decisions on voter eligibility in its own elections, undermining the right to self-determination by extending the electoral roll to people that the parliament does not consider to be Sámi. Despite condemnatory rulings from UN bodies, reforms to the outdated Sámi Parliament Act continue to stall. Rather than cutting the Sámi Parliament’s funding, the Finnish government should focus on amending its legislation to respect the human rights of the Sámi people and ensure they can properly exercise their right to self-determination. (Euronews, Foreign Policy, Sámediggi, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights)

Satellite Data Helps Predict Under-ice Algal Blooms

As reported by the European Space Agency on June 18, new research published in Geophysical Research Letters has used satellite observations to map under-ice light to estimate potential algal blooms associated with sea ice. Using Arctic sea-ice thickness measurements from the CryoSat, Copernicus Sentinel-3, and ICESat-2 satellites, researchers applied algorithms to understand the light penetration through the sea ice, which drives marine production and algal blooms. The models demonstrate that snow cover is an important factor in under-ice light availability. Additional satellite data from the collaboration between CryoSat and ICESat-2 will provide further insights. (European Space Agency)

Take 5: As integral components of the marine food web, the impacts of climate change on algae can have severe implications for the Arctic environment. The underside of sea ice provides a unique habitat for numerous species of algae that serve as food for a variety of marine wildlife. While algal blooms already cover large areas under the ice, thinning ice and snow due to climate change allow more light to penetrate through the sea ice. The increasing light fuels photosynthesis, which drives marine production and accelerates the growth of algae. Although algae are critical for the ecosystem, too much could disrupt the ecological balance and deplete essential nutrients in the water. Moreover, greater sunlight could potentially trigger harmful algal blooms or large accumulations of algae and phytoplanktons that produce deadly neurotoxins. These blooms are a public health concern as the toxins can travel up the food chain and accumulate, causing severe illness and even death, especially for Indigenous communities that rely heavily on Arctic fish and shellfish. Therefore, the spread of algae can pose a risk to people, wildlife, and the ecosystem. The new research provides innovative insights on algal blooms, but as Arctic warming causes sea ice to further thin and retreat, it is important to continue monitoring and studying algae in the region, both in the open ocean and under the ice. (Alfred Wegener Institute, Newsweek, NOAA, NOAA: Arctic Program)