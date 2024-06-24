Verifile Achieves Prestigious PBSA Accreditation
Verifile, a leading global background screening firm, proudly announces its recent accreditation from the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA)
This accreditation is particularly important for HR professionals globally, as it offers a trusted benchmark for selecting a reliable screening provider.”BEDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verifile, a leading global background screening company, proudly announces its recent accreditation from the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) under the General Background Screening Accreditation Program. This significant milestone underscores Verifile’s relentless commitment to delivering the highest quality, trustworthy and reliable background screening services.
Elevating Industry Standards
Verifile's PBSA accreditation is a testament to the company’s rigorous adherence to industry standards, ensuring clients receive accurate and comprehensive background checks.
Eyal Ben-Cohen, CEO of Verifile, remarked, "This prestigious recognition is not just an achievement but a reflection of our core values and the dedication of our incredible team. It showcases our commitment to delivering real value to our clients by maintaining the highest standards."
Global Leadership and Recognition
The announcement of this accreditation follows Verifile's recent win of its second King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. This accolade highlights Verifile’s continuous efforts to push boundaries and set new standards as a global leader in background screening. This PBSA accreditation marks our tenth major accreditation, joining others that focus on data security, people and leadership, our product, and quality. These accreditations ensure our services are externally audited and validated, providing clients with confidence in our commitment to excellence and compliance.
Rigorous Accreditation Process
The PBSA accreditation process involves a comprehensive evaluation of an organisation’s policies, procedures, and operational practices through detailed desk audits and virtual audits. This ensures that accredited companies meet the highest standards of consumer protection, legal compliance, and data security.
Benefits for HR Professionals
• Trust and Credibility: Ensures adherence to industry best practices.
• Compliance Assurance: Reduces the risk of legal issues by complying with various laws and regulations.
• Data Security: Implements stringent measures to safeguard sensitive information.
• Global Benchmark: Provides a formal accreditation for employers outside the USA when selecting a background screening vendor.
Eyal Ben-Cohen added, "This accreditation is particularly important for HR professionals globally, as it offers a trusted benchmark for selecting a reliable screening provider."
About Verifile
Verifile is on a mission to make the world a more honest and safer place. The company exists to empower businesses to make fully informed decisions quickly and efficiently by combining accurate data with a human touch. Verifile believes in a world in which honesty and openness prevail and champions truth and accuracy. This ethos is the driving force behind Verifile.
Powered by Verifile’s own specialist background screening software as a service platform, the company specialises in employee screening and background checks helping businesses all over the world combat fraud and protect their business operations, employees, and customers.
Verifile’s technology delivers highest standard of accuracy with 96% of Verifile’s reference checks are returned with a response from a valid source compared to an industry average of 60-80%.
Headquartered in Bedford, England, Verifile has a team of over 160 highly qualified experts, supporting HR and talent acquisition professionals with the recruitment process and beyond.
Verifile was founded by Cranfield University entrepreneur of the year Eyal Ben Cohen because of two unconnected events that would highlight a problem not currently being solved.
In 2003, a driver working for Brinks Israel, the armed security providers, made off with nearly five million shekels. The driver, Saguy Unger, had used a false identity to get the job at Brinks just two weeks earlier, masking the fact he had a criminal record. Brinks’ alleged sophisticated pre-employment screening techniques had failed because the obvious first step of checking Unger’s identity had been overlooked.
Days later, also in Israel, Eyal Ben Cohen was preparing to move to England to begin studying for an MBA at Cranfield University requiring him to change the address on his identity card. This seemingly simple process saw him standing in line for three hours. The combination of the two events got Eyal thinking; the scrutiny and bureaucracy involved with a simple change of address versus the lack of attention paid to a recruitment process which allowed someone to commit armed robbery.
And so, the idea for Verifile was born, and, while studying for his MBA at Cranfield University, Eyal set about turning theory into reality – in the shape of Verifile.
