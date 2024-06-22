Mountain Assets Discusses New SDA Project in Bundaberg with a Local Radio Station

BUNDABERG, Australia, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of a new Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) project in Bundaberg, Mountain Assets engaged with the local media to provide more details about this significant development. Al Wheldon and Adam Newman from Mountain Assets, participated in an interview with Hitz939, sharing insights into the $6.4 million development aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals with high physical support needs.



Interview Highlights:

Project Overview

Mountain Assets and Sumo Managed Funds are collaborating on a futuristic project in Bundaberg’s Kalkie area. The development includes the construction of five state-of-the-art homes specifically designed for NDIS participants with high physical support needs. Each home will feature three bedrooms and three bathrooms, accommodating a total of 10 residents.

Project Details

Project Benefits

Al Wheldon, Project Lead at Mountain Assets, emphasized the advanced technology and accessibility features of the homes, which are crucial for residents to lead independent lives. These properties will not only provide a safe and supportive living environment but also include on-site facilities for meal preparation and 24-hour care.

Community Impact

Adam Newman, Managing Partner at Mountain Assets, highlighted the importance of this project for the Bundaberg community. The development will cater to individuals who require high-care facilities, thus addressing a significant need for accessible housing in the region.

Quote from Adam Newman

“To the naked eye, they look like a standard residential home, but they are more akin to a high-care facility. This project ensures that residents with very challenging disabilities have the necessary infrastructure to lead independent and fulfilling lives.”

Future Plans

Construction is set to begin in the coming months, with the land already secured. The project is a testament to the commitment of Mountain Assets and Sumo Managed Funds to invest in sustainable and impactful developments that benefit both investors and the community.

About Mountain Assets

Mountain Assets is dedicated to connecting private wholesale investors with property developers, focusing on projects that deliver a good consistent return while fostering community growth. With over $140 million successfully raised, Mountain Assets has a proven track record of securing profitable and impactful ventures.

About Sumo Managed Funds

Sumo Managed Funds specializes in offering investment opportunities related to the NDIS, focusing on creating high-quality, compliant SDA housing. Their partnership with top-tier design and project management firms ensures the successful delivery of sustainable and beneficial projects.

For more information about the Bundaberg SDA project and investment opportunities, please visit Mountain Assets Website or contact:

Mountain Assets Contact Information:

Phone: 1800 988 014

1800 988 014 Email: info@mountainassets.com.au

CAR Information

Mountain Asset Partners 2 Pty Ltd ACN 669 941 904 is a Corporate Authorised Representative (1304884) of Rhodes Asset Management Pty Ltd AFSL 464772, ACN 165 917 813 for Sumo Fund projects.

Note to Editors: For additional details, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mountain Assets Team at info@mountainassets.com.au.

