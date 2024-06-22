Submit Release
Gastrointestinal Disease

This webinar is part of a series highlighting selected video-based education sessions from Clinical Congress 2023.


This month's free webinar includes presentations from the gastrointestinal disease sessions. Attendees will gain familiarity with various surgical operations and conditions to help them identify areas where they might explore further training to improve skills and patient outcomes. 


Don’t miss the highlights from these important presentations: 

  • E-vac: A Novel Therapy for Sleeve Leaks

  • Endoscopic Full Thickness Resection of Gastric Gist

  • Accidental Stapling of Nasogastric Tube during Laparoscopic Gastrectomy, A Case Report

  • Laparoscopic Splenectomy and Drainage of Splenic Abscess

  • Laparoscopic Reduction in Small Bowel Intussusception

