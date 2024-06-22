Author and AOD Counselor Jean Manthei Releases Latest Book, Recovery Photographs for AOD Group Therapy

Manthei’s new book offers a comprehensive guide to utilizing photographs in group therapy settings to enhance the therapeutic process.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Manthei, MA., LPC, CAS, an author and expert in the field of cognitive behavioral therapy, today announced the release of her latest book, Recovery Photographs for AOD Group Therapy. Manthei’s new work provides a unique resource for addiction and recovery professionals, offering a comprehensive guide to utilizing photographs in group therapy settings to enhance the therapeutic process.

Recovery Photographs for AOD Group Therapy is a groundbreaking book designed to assist counselors in integrating phototherapy techniques into their practice. Manthei, who has extensive experience in addiction counseling and phototherapy, presents a series of carefully curated photographs accompanied by therapeutic prompts and exercises. These tools are aimed at fostering deeper emotional engagement and self-reflection among group therapy participants.

"Incorporating visual aids such as photographs can significantly enhance the therapeutic experience for individuals in recovery," Manthei explains. "Photographs have the power to evoke emotions and memories that words alone often cannot, facilitating a more profound exploration of personal experiences and emotions during therapy sessions."

The book is structured to provide step-by-step guidance for counselors, ensuring that they can effectively integrate these techniques into their group sessions. It includes practical tips and sample sessions that illustrate the powerful impact of phototherapy in addiction treatment.

Jean Manthei's extensive background in cognitive behavioral therapy and her personal journey through recovery have profoundly influenced her work. Her previous books have been well-received for their innovative approaches and practical applications.

To learn more about Jean Manthei or to order Recovery Photographs for AOD Group Therapy, visit Amazon or https://jeanmanthei.com/.