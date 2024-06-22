Submit Release
News Search

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,883 in the last 365 days.

B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Thursday, June 20, 2024. A total of 845,972,994 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 64.75% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The eight director nominees listed in B2Gold’s Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated May 8, 2024, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

Name Total Votes in Favour Total Votes Withheld
Kevin Bullock 772,703,200 9,087,387
Kelvin Dushnisky 681,885,576 99,905,010
Clive Johnson 748,414,975 33,375,611
Liane Kelly 769,260,584 12,530,002
Jerry Korpan 750,803,133 30,987,453
Thabile Makgala 776,162,131 5,628,452
Lisa Pankratz 773,279,348 8,511,239
Robin Weisman 774,696,968 7,093,618


The resolutions to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company and to approve certain matters relating to the Company’s Stock Option Plan were approved with 97.20% and 95.92%, respectively, of votes cast in favour.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 96.47% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting will be filed on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

Clive T. Johnson
President & Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release. 


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Michael McDonald
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
+1 604-681-8371
investor@b2gold.com

Cherry DeGeer
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371
investor@b2gold.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more