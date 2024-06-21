Insta Graphic Systems Unveils Groundbreaking Products at Printing United Expo

Cerritos, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, California -

Insta Graphic Systems will be showing their products at the Printing United Expo in Las Vegas on September 10th. This event is known as one of the biggest get-togethers in the printing world, drawing people from all over. Insta Graphic Systems plans to feature three new products during the show: their InstaGlo™ Reflective heat transfer, an updated version of their cap press the Insta 420, as well as a new small-format clamshell for branding and labeling the Insta 421 heat press. Both of these have been entered into the Pinnacle Award competition, which highlights the company’s push for quality and innovation.

With over 65 years experience manufacturing heat press machines and custom heat transfers, Insta Graphic Systems has built a strong global following. They offer a range of heat press machines, including automatic heat presses, specialty machines, and of course manual heat presses. They also have a variety of heat transfer products for different applications, such as team sports apparel, performance wear, industrial workwear, and eco-friendly items. To discover more about their extensive portfolio of products, visit their website.

The InstaGlo™ reflective heat transfer is made to boost visibility and safety. It works well for sportswear, workwear, fashion, and other fields where being easily seen is key. This advanced heat transfer material keeps its reflective quality even after many washes, making it a long-lasting choice for buyers.

The Insta 421 Heat Press is a fresh addition to Insta Graphic Systems' product range. Known for its ease-of-use and reliability, this heat press delivers consistent temperature and pressure needed for high-quality transfers. Its ergonomic and compact design fits well in modern manufacturing settings, offering smooth operation for both small and large-scale productions.

“We are excited to showcase the InstaGlo™ reflective heat transfer and the Insta 421 heat press at Printing United Expo,” said a representative from Insta Graphic Systems' Media Relations. “These products reflect our commitment to innovation and quality in the heat transfer industry. Being a part of this international event allows us to demonstrate our capabilities and connect with industry leaders from around the world.”

In addition to the new products, Insta Graphic Systems will also highlight their well-known specialty heat press machines at the expo such as the Insta 780. These machines are built to meet specific temperature and pressure needs, ensuring the best quality in application methods such as sublimation, DTF, White Toner, screen-printed heat transfers, DTG curing, and more. Visitors to the Insta Graphic Systems booth can watch demos of these machines and learn more about their advanced features.

Customer support and resource availability are also key focuses for Insta Graphic Systems. They provide machine troubleshooting guides, manuals, and educational videos to help customers use their products effectively. With manufacturing and repair technicians based in the USA, they can offer prompt and reliable service.

“We believe that attending the Printing United Expo will enhance our outreach and allow us to gain valuable insights into the latest trends in the printing industry,” added the Media Relations representative. “Our participation underscores our dedication to maintaining our position as a leader in heat press and heat transfer technology.”

For those attending who want to check out the full range of heat transfer solutions, the Insta Graphic Systems booth will be the best place to do that. Experts will be available to discuss and give hands-on experience with their wide array of products. From high-performance heat press machines to versatile heat transfers, the company aims to meet different printing needs.

The Printing United Expo serves as a major platform for businesses in the printing industry to present their latest innovations, network with peers, and explore new market opportunities. Insta Graphic Systems' involvement in this event showcases their ongoing efforts to push technological advancements and bring top products to their customers.

For more on Insta Graphic Systems’ range of sublimation heat press machines, or to explore their entire selection of heat press machines and custom heat transfers, visit their website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBMWVZiQZoI

Recent News: Insta Graphic Unveils Game-Changing DTF Printing Technology, Setting New Industrial Standards

###

For more information about Insta Graphic Systems, contact the company here:



Insta Graphic Systems

Media Relations

(562) 526-7802

sales@instagraph.com

https://www.instagraph.com/

13925 E. 166th Street

Cerritos, CA 90703-2431

Media Relations