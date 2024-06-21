Jason Bradford's "BITCH" Set to Release Today, Plans to Thrill and Terrify Readers This Summer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed horror author Jason Bradford is thrilled to announce the release of his latest spine-chilling novel, "BITCH," which depicts the tale of survival, obsession, and the supernatural. The book promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats with its intense narrative and unforgettable characters.
In "BITCH," Bradford transports readers into a chilling world where survival hangs by a thread, and the line between reality and nightmare is disturbingly thin. From the first page, readers will find themselves trapped in the harrowing ordeal of David, a man trapped in a forest, facing an unimaginable terror. Bradford's storytelling prowess shines as he weaves a narrative filled with unexpected twists and dark, supernatural elements that will leave readers questioning what lurks in the shadows.
Bradford, known for his evocative and immersive horror writing, delves into the depths of human fear and resilience. With each chapter, he builds an atmosphere of relentless tension, drawing readers deeper into a story that is as enthralling as it is terrifying. "BITCH" is more than just a horror novel; it's a journey into the darkest corners of the human psyche, where strength and survival are tested to their limits.
Bradford not only crafts a gripping narrative but also explores the complexities of his character's emotional and psychological states, adding depth to the horror and making the reader's experience even more intense. As a debut novel, "BITCH" marks a significant entry into the horror genre, showcasing Bradford's unique voice and storytelling abilities. Not only that, Bradford exactly knows how to take you out from the darkest scenes with a witty, humorous laugh and touch of sizzling romance, offering a welcome respite from the characters' struggles.
"BITCH" is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats and on Barnes & Noble, Lulu, Kobo, Walmart, Google Books, Apple Books, Smashwords, and Chapters Indigo. For further inquiries or to connect with the author, please contact Jason Bradford at jasonbradford57@yahoo.com.
Jason Bradford, born in 1972, is a lifelong horror enthusiast whose previous works include "Please Don't Put My Eyes in Your Mason Jar" and "Tell the World They Killed Me." His screenplays have earned him multiple awards, solidifying his reputation as a master of the horror genre. Bradford lives in Michigan with his husband and is a dedicated animal rights activist, with all proceeds from his Cameo appearances supporting animals in need.
https://a.co/d/00GnQIgi
Jason Bradford
Hemingway Publishers
+1 734-972-7407
jasonbradford57@yahoo.com