Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,888 in the last 365 days.

Irving family announces the passing of James K. Irving

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that the family of James K. Irving mark the peaceful passing of our father, age 96, today in Saint John, New Brunswick. 

Born on March 20, 1928, in Saint John, New Brunswick, he was the oldest son of Harriet Lila and Kenneth Colin Irving and brother to the late Arthur and Jack Irving.

James K. (J.K.) Irving was the Chairman of J.D. Irving, Limited, a proudly Canadian company based in Saint John.

Mr. Irving is predeceased by his wife and compass for nearly 70 years, Mrs. Jean Irving. He is survived by their four children: Jim, Robert, Mary-Jean and Judith. He was the very proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. 

-30-

Anne McInerney
Mcinerney.anne@jdirving.com
(506) 651-9092

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3c93a54-db2e-4cd8-ab3a-b031a79a8afe


Primary Logo

James K Irving

Irving family announces the passing of James K. Irving

You just read:

Irving family announces the passing of James K. Irving

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more