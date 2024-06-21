Irving family announces the passing of James K. Irving

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that the family of James K. Irving mark the peaceful passing of our father, age 96, today in Saint John, New Brunswick.



Born on March 20, 1928, in Saint John, New Brunswick, he was the oldest son of Harriet Lila and Kenneth Colin Irving and brother to the late Arthur and Jack Irving.

James K. (J.K.) Irving was the Chairman of J.D. Irving, Limited, a proudly Canadian company based in Saint John.

Mr. Irving is predeceased by his wife and compass for nearly 70 years, Mrs. Jean Irving. He is survived by their four children: Jim, Robert, Mary-Jean and Judith. He was the very proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

