CPABC announces Board of Directors 2024/2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) held its ninth Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2024 and announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2024/2025. CPABC’s Board of Directors oversees and directs CPABC pursuant to the Act and Bylaws.

CPABC is pleased to announce that Peter Guo, CPA, CA has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, FCA, 1st Vice-Chair; Alexander (Sandy) Stedman, FCPA, FCA, 2nd Vice-Chair; and Alicia Williams, CPA, CPA (Arizona), Treasurer on the Governance Committee. Joining the Governance Committee, the elected directors and government-appointed public representatives are:

CPABC Board of Directors:

Bernard Achampong, CPA, CMA, Director (Victoria)

Bill Chan, CPA, CGA, Director (Vancouver)

Jayana Darras, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

David Diebolt, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Craig Elliott, CPA, CGA, Director (Surrey)

Wendy Ham, CPA, CGA, Director (Vancouver)

Bill Lau, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Josie Lim, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Regan McGrath, CPA, CA, Director (Victoria)

Tiffany Snauwaert, CPA, CA, Director (Castlegar)

Andrew Sweeney, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Peter Tingling, CPA, CGA, Director (Burnaby)

Public Representatives:

Ken K.L. Leung

Bijan Pourkarimi

Grace Wong

