Tuesday, June 18, 2024

AUGUSTA — The Department of Secretary of State’s Division of Corporations, UCC and Commissions is moving to the Ballard Center at 6 E Chestnut Street, Augusta. To allow for the move, the Division will be closed to in-person service on Tuesday, June 25 and reopening in the new location on Wednesday, June 26.

The move will not interrupt any online services for the Division, and phone lines will remain open for customer service.

“This move will allow our dedicated staff to better focus on their customers, streamlining the service we’re able to provide to them,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

The landlord for the new location is Augusta East Redevelopment Co., LLC. Customers can use the main lobby entrance at 6 E Chestnut Street or the Arsenal Street entrance to reach the Corporations Division, which will be on the 5th floor.

