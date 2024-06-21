PCMA Supports the New Initiative to Allow EMDs to Participate in Prospectus Offerings

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Private Capital Markets Association of Canada (PCMA) supports the initiative announced yesterday by six provincial securities regulators to allow exempt market dealers (EMDs) to participate as selling group members in prospectus offerings. This initiative supports the capital-raising efforts for early-stage and growing businesses across Canada.



The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC), Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA), Alberta Securities Commission (ASC), and Nova Scotia Securities Commission (NSSC) have jointly introduced this time-limited exemption, effective until December 20, 2025 (collectively, the Blanket Orders). This action underscores the applicable CSA members’ recognition of the vital role EMDs play in fostering the growth of Canadian businesses.

“This is a welcome development for the Canadian capital markets,” said Brian Koscak, PCMA Vice Chair and Chair of the PCMA’s Advocacy Committee. “We are particularly pleased to see EMDs regain the right to participate in prospectus offerings. This restoration of EMD participation rights, previously rescinded in 2017, highlights the regulators’ recognition of EMDs’ ongoing role in supporting capital formation.”

The PCMA particularly commends the following aspects of the initiative:

Continuity of Relationships: EMDs can maintain their relationships with issuers as they transition from private to public capital raises.

Expanded Capital-Raising Opportunities: This change provides growing businesses with more options for raising capital, potentially accelerating their growth and success.

Support for Economic Growth: By enabling EMDs to participate more fully in the capital raising process, this initiative has the potential to drive economic growth and job creation across Canada.



While the PCMA supports the Blanket Orders, it looks forward to observing how the 50% compensation cap for EMDs will impact their participation. The Blanket Orders state that the total compensation to EMDs cannot exceed 50% of the lowest total compensation paid or payable to any selling group member who is an investment dealer.

PCMA Chair David Gilkes commented, “We look forward to ongoing discussions with CSA and PCMA members to help maximize the benefits of these Blanket Orders for all capital market stakeholders.”

The PCMA encourages its members to familiarize themselves with the conditions outlined in the Blanket Orders and develop new relationships with Canadian investment dealers to take full advantage of this new opportunity to support Canadian businesses.

**About the Private Capital Markets Association of Canada**

The PCMA is a not-for-profit association founded in 2002 as the national voice of the exempt market dealers, issuers and industry professionals in the private capital markets across Canada.

The PCMA plays a critical role in the private capital markets by: assisting hundreds of dealers and issuer member firms and individual dealing representatives to understand and implement their regulatory responsibilities; providing high-quality and in-depth educational opportunities to the private capital markets professionals; encouraging the highest standards of business conduct amongst its membership across Canada; increasing public and industry awareness of private capital markets in Canada; being the voice of the private capital markets to securities regulators, government agencies and other industry associations and public capital markets; providing valuable services and cost-saving opportunities to its member firms and individual dealing representatives; and connecting its members across Canada for business and professional networking.

**For media inquiries, please contact:**

Brian Koscak

PCMA Vice-Chair and Chair of PCMA Advocacy Committee

PCMA Office Address:

Suite 5700, First Canadian Place 100 King Street West, Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

info@pcmacanada.com

1-877-363-3632