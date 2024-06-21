In Major Victory For Injured Owners of “Dangerously Defective” Firearm, Federal Jury Awards $2.35 Million To Georgia Man Seriously Wounded By His Holstered, Sig Sauer P320 Handgun

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky’s Trial Team Represented The Georgia Gun Owner

ATLANTA, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A federal court jury in Georgia yesterday awarded more than $2.35 million in damages to a man that was seriously injured in 2018 when his holstered, defectively-designed Sig Sauer P320 handgun fired without him ever touching the trigger. Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorneys Robert Zimmerman and Ryan Hurd headed plaintiff Robert Lang’s legal team that successfully argued over the two-week trial that Sig Sauer sold a defective pistol that was manufactured without a trigger-safety to prevent uncommanded discharge, and was prone to firing even while holstered.



Following the verdict, Attorney Zimmerman said, “It has been an honor to represent Mr. Lang in this case (Lang v. Sig Sauer, 1:21-cv-04196, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia) and we are pleased the jury, which deliberated for more than seven hours over two days, concluded that the plaintiff’s P320 was defective and dangerous. In the aftermath of this significant verdict, we renew our call for Sig Sauer to redesign this pistol for the protection of its many law enforcement and private citizen customers. Our team looks forward to many more trials involving the P320 to continue to hold Sig Sauer accountable for its defective gun and its negligence.”

Ryan Hurd, Mr. Zimmerman’s Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky colleague and co-counsel on the case, added, “The P320 was on trial in this case before an incredibly attentive jury. During deliberations the jury twice re-examined the weapon that shot Mr. Lang after hearing extensive testimony, including from our forensic firearms experts. At the end of the day the gun lost, convincingly.” The Firm has filed, to date, more than 60 similar cases against Sig Sauer, with another nearly two dozen awaiting filing. In each case they assert that Sig Sauer manufactures the only pre-cocked pistols on the market that are not equipped with any form of external manual safety.

Attorney Matthew Bonham from Protentis Law served as local plaintiff’s counsel in the litigation and was an active participant in the trial.

