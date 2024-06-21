Westdale Announces Early Warning Report Filing Regarding the Acquisition of Shares of Urbanfund Corp.

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westdale Construction Co. Limited (“Westdale”) reports that on June 21‎, 2024, it acquired by private agreement ‎14,761,901‎ common shares (“Purchased Shares”) of Urbanfund Corp. (“Urbanfund”) held by Reznick Construction Limited for an aggregate purchase price of $10 million (the “Transaction”).



Prior to giving effect to the Transaction, Westdale owned or controlled 25,794,379 Urbanfund common shares (“Common Shares”), representing ‎48.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Upon completion of the Transaction, Westdale has ownership or control over 40,556,280 Common Shares, representing 76.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Additionally, Westdale owns 7,425,000 Urbanfund preferred shares that are convertible into Common Shares in certain specified circumstances, which circumstances have not transpired.

The Purchased Shares were acquired for investment purposes. All Common Shares ‎acquired and/or owned or controlled by Westdale were acquired for investment purposes. In ‎accordance with applicable securities laws, Westdale may, from time to time and at any time, ‎directly or otherwise, acquire additional Common Shares and reserves the right to ‎dispose of any or all of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities ‎laws depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Urbanfund and other relevant ‎factors.‎

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instruments 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on SEDAR+ under the Urbanfund’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.com. To obtain copies of the early warning report, please contact Westdale at the details below.

About Westdale

Westdale is a privately held real estate company with assets across Canada and the United States.

