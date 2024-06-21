Carper Statement on EPA and DOE’s Launch of Competitive Grant Program to Reduce Methane Emissions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today praised the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) for announcing the availability of $850 million in competitive grants to fund efforts to monitor and cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector as part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Methane Emissions Reduction Program.

“Methane is over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in our atmosphere,” said Chairman Carper. “That’s why in the Inflation Reduction Act, we created this commonsense program to drive reductions in emissions of this super pollutant. These grants will harness innovative technologies to cut methane emissions, in turn helping us meet our climate goals, protect public health and create good-paying jobs. I applaud EPA and DOE for their hard work to move quickly to make these funds available and hope to see robust participation in this historic program.”

BACKGROUND

As EPW Chairman, Senator Carper led negotiations to secure the Methane Emissions Reduction Program as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Methane is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the first two decades after its release, and methane emissions are responsible for over 25% of current global warming. The oil and gas industry accounts for at least one third of man-made methane emissions. Recent research suggests that methane emissions from oil and natural gas operations are 60% higher than previously estimated.

