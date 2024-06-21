Rochester Man Injured in ATV Crash in Dummer

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Justin Whipple

603-788-4850

June 21, 2024

Dummer, NH – On Friday June 21, 2024, at approximately 9:43 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle ATV rollover at the intersection of Muzzy Hill Road and Cedar Brook Road in the town of Dummer. Conservation Officers responded to the scene along with State Police and Milan & Dummer Fire and EMS personnel to assist the patient, identified as Cameron Coombs, 27, of Rochester, New Hampshire.

An investigation of the scene along with a subsequent interview of Coombs at the hospital confirmed that he was riding last in a group of three machines when the ATVs in front of him turned onto Cedar Brook Road. Coombs was travelling too fast and following too closely to navigate the turn without risking collision with another machine. He swerved to avoid the other machines in his group and in doing so caused his ATV to overturn. Coombs was wearing a full face helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash which likely prevented further injury.

Coombs was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by the Milan & Dummer Ambulance for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is an experienced rider but had not ridden for a significant period of time.

After initial investigation, it appears that speed and following too closely are the leading factors in this incident. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in this crash. NH Fish and Game reminds operators to monitor their speed at all times and always leave sufficient room between you and other machines.