'Traveling from Birth to the End of the Trail' by Dana Cogan Provides a Cohesive Guide for Navigating Life's Journey
Traveling from Birth to the End of the Trail by Dana Cogan
Providing a comprehensive guide to overcoming obstacles, managing emotions, developing healthy relationships, and transitioning through developmental stages.
I Have Designed It To Serve As An Educational Site, One That Provides Information To Help You Optimize Your Personal Development And Become The Best You Can Be.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical and Forensic Psychiatric Physician Dana Cogan, M.D., has written a self-help book, "Traveling from Birth to the End of the Trail." His goes beyond traditional advice, offering readers a cohesive framework for navigating life’s complex journey from birth to the end of the trail.
— Dana Cogan
Philosophers, writers, poets, and religious leaders have described life as a journey for centuries. Dr. Cogan’s book embraces this timeless metaphor, presenting a unique blueprint addressing personal development's nature. This book is unlike any self-help books that focus on specific disorders such as anxiety, depression, or addiction. “Traveling from Birth to the End of the Trail” provides a comprehensive guide to overcoming obstacles, managing emotions, developing healthy relationships, and transitioning through developmental stages.
Dana Cogan, M.D. has had extensive experience as a clinical and forensic psychiatrist from which he has developed a unique outlook regarding personal growth. He opened his private practice in 1976 and retired in 2017. Dr. Cogan has treated a diverse range of patients, from children in high-conflict divorces to adults in crisis to the criminally insane. His work with various people has given him a deep understanding of the human psyche which he has skillfully described in his book.
Readers are guided to reflect on their own life experiences, filling in gaps in the often-fragmented advice they have received from parents, teachers, and therapists. His book, "Traveling from Birth to the End of the Trail", offers a strategy to optimize and maximize personal development. It is an important resource for anyone looking to achieve the best version of themselves emotionally and spiritually.
In addition to his clinical practice, Dana Cogan made significant contributions to the field of mental health through education and advocacy. He educated judges, attorneys, and other mental health professionals, delivered numerous presentations, and wrote extensively on various psychiatric topics. In addition to serving as a child advocate in high conflict divorcees, Dr. Cogan assessed physicians' and attorneys’ professional fitness to practice, underscoring his commitment to fostering mental and emotional health in the community.
Although retired, Dr. Cogan continues to inspire and guide others on their personal journeys through his innovative methods and extensive contributions to the field.
For more information about "Traveling from Birth to the End of the Trail", or to schedule an interview, please contact the author at cogan@pcisys.net. More information regarding Dr. Cogan and his book is also available on his website: www.danacoganmd.net
“Traveling from Birth to the End of the Trail” is now available for purchase at Amazon.com and Dr. Cogan’s website.
Sr. Editor
Marketing- Core Web Digitals
+1 832-534-0309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook