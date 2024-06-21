Press Release: 2024 Providence-Newport Ferry Season Begins Today

RHODE ISLAND, June 21 - Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr., Federal Highway Administration Rhode Island Division Administrator Derek Torrey, Rhode Island Commerce Chief Marketing Officer Anika Kimble-Huntley, Providence Economic Development Director Ted Carr, and Seastreak President James Barker today kicked off the 2024 Providence-Newport Ferry season. The popular service returns for its ninth season today, Friday, June 21, with four daily roundtrips seven days a week. The ferry also makes weekend stops in Bristol.

RIDOT began the service in 2016 to provide an alternative to automobile travel between the two cities, which avoids the congestion, cost, and hassle associated with driving and parking while also reducing vehicle emissions. To date, 285,000 passengers have ridden the ferry.

"The Providence-Newport Ferry is well-established as a go-to transportation option in the summer between Providence and Newport," Governor McKee said. "And it remains an affordable option for families to travel between these two great cities."

"RIDOT is pleased to bring back this popular ferry service, which we created using federal funding for projects that reduce congestion and improve air quality," Director Alviti said.

Seastreak again will be the operator this year of the ferry Ocean State. The cost to ride the ferry remains unchanged from last year, $12 each way for adults, and $6 each way for children, seniors, those with disabilities, and Medicare cardholders. Bikes and pets are allowed aboard for no additional charge. Free parking is available in the Providence terminal at 25 India St., Providence.

The ferry season will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 14). Service to Bristol is part of the trip to and from Newport and will operate on weekends through Labor Day weekend. RIDOT also will run special ferries for those going to the Bristol Fourth of July Parade.

Tickets are available now online at www.RideTheBayRI.com or by calling 1-800-BOATRIDE. Tickets will be available starting on the first day of service at the Providence ferry terminal. Those departing from the Newport ferry terminal at Perrotti Park, 39 America's Cup Ave., or the Bristol ferry terminal at the Bristol Maritime Center, 127 Thames St., can buy their tickets online or on the boat.

Another popular feature returning this year is an agreement for joint ticketing that allows passengers riding Amtrak trains to purchase rail and ferry tickets to Newport at the same time. RIDOT also will continue to provide a free RIPTA shuttle bus between the Providence ferry terminal and popular locations in the city, including the Providence train station, the Rhode Island Convention Center, and Kennedy Plaza.

The Providence-Newport ferry is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.