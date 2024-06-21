Booked for the Summer

Chancellor Julie Chen is digging into short stories this summer.

Also on tap is “Northwest of Boston,” a book of short stories by Lowell writer Stephen O’Connor. And if this summer’s weather isn’t conducive to spending time outdoors, Chen says she’ll add a good spy or detective novel to her reading list.

Rist Family Endowed Dean of the Manning School of Business Bertie Greer will be reading “Fool Me Once: Scams, Stories, and Secrets from the Trillion-Dollar Fraud Industry” by her friend, Kelly Richmond Pope. “I have had the book for a year. It's time to read it!” says Greer, who plans to invite Richmond Pope to campus to share her insights with students. Greer says “Shoe Dog” by Nike founder Phil Knight also “jumped into my hands” at the bookstore. “I love reading about profitable companies and how they came to be, especially the early evolutions and the many challenges it takes to get a business off the ground.”

Julian Zabalbeascoa, associate director of honors experiential learning opportunities and communication, is spending the summer in Europe leading study abroad programs. While there, he is reading “Glorious Exploits” by Ferdia Lennon.

“It is perfectly paced; each sentence is greatly cared for yet appears flawless,” he says.

New Dean of the College of Fine Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Sue Kim, is on an Anthony Horowitz mystery novel kick this summer.

“Horowitz is really good at invoking classic Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie, which are like comfort food for me,” she says.

“Khúc redefines unwellness in various forms – not as individual pathology, but as a product of systemic/collective structures and processes – and tries to imagine ways to do Asian American studies that don’t perpetuate this,” she says. “It’s a powerful book.”

Women’s lacrosse coach Lisa Miller, who led the River Hawks to their first postseason berth in program history this spring, is interested in books that shed light on “how to build, maintain and grow a competitive, healthy culture.” With that in mind, she will be reading “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell. “Recruiting for our sport requires a quick assessment of talent and character. This is an interesting take on the process of getting to know strangers,” says Miller, who also plans to read “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking” by Susan Cain. “Some of the most insightful comments from players have come from the ‘quiet’ ones, who tend to be far more observant and take in the perspective of others,” she says.

Mitchell, who teaches classes in American and African American literature, also plans to read a pair of novels by James McBride, “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” and “Deacon King Kong.”

Asst. Director of Club Sports Keith Jasie has “The Anxious Generation" by Jonathan Haidt atop his summer reading list. “The rise of anxiety and other mental health issues in America is probably multicausal, and I believe it is important to understand all of these variables to be able to relate to and help students today,” says Jasie, who also plans to read “The Algebra of Wealth” by Scott Galloway.

“It is a witty and humorous novel about modern marriage and the ties that keep people together. It reimagines [college sweethearts] Jack and Elizabeth’s love story with insight and irony. I want to read it because it has received numerous accolades, and I want to see if it lives up to the hype.”

Marley O’Neil, operations manager in the Francis College of Engineering, says she’ll be reading “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” by Agatha Christie. Published in 1926, the mystery is set among England’s high society.

“After watching a PBS documentary about the life and times of Agatha Christie recently, I realized that I haven't read any of her novels. The stories are supposedly easy, quick reads, which is perfect for summer,” O’Neil says.

Partha Chowdhury, head of the School of Graduate Studies, has a pile of books by his bedside, and "Dune" by Frank Herbert is the one he intends to finish first. “This sci-fi novel was recommended to me by a fellow grad student in the mid-70s, but I never read it,” says Chowdhury, who is also a professor in the Department of Physics and Applied Physics. “After watching the recent ‘Dune: Part Two’ movie, I started reading it, and am struck by how prescient the book was about present-day politics and war. And I love how he verbalizes the thoughts of the characters onto the page for the reader.”

"Let the Great World Spin" by Colum McCann is next in Chowdhury’s book pile. “I am a sucker for creative language, and I re-read sentences that wow me,” he says. “His metaphors are so original.”

Shaina Roy, the Kennedy College of Sciences director of student success, often spends her evenings reading Magic Tree House and Dragon Girls chapter books with her kids, but this summer, she is making time to read some books gifted to her on Mother’s Day by her own mom.

She also plans to read “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” by surgeon and bestselling author Atul Gawande. The nonfiction book looks into end-of-life care, hospice and nursing homes. “It provides perspective from both the elderly and their adult children that often care for them,” she says.