Celebrate Constitution Day with The 917 Society by sponsoring a classroom and empowering the next generation

UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering the Next Generation with Constitutional Knowledge
The 917 Society, a dedicated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is committed to fostering an understanding of the U.S. Constitution among young people. With a mission to provide every 8th grader in the United States with a durable pocket Constitution, the organization stands out as a beacon of civic education and engagement. Each year, The 917 Society celebrates Constitution Day on September 17th, ensuring that students and teachers nationwide receive this valuable resource free of charge.
A Mission Rooted in Civic Engagement
Founded by Joni Bryan, The 917 Society is driven by a passion for educating young Americans about their constitutional rights. "We, the people of The 917 Society, realize how vital it is to help our young people understand their rights and find their voice in the freedom the Constitution has given all Americans," says Bryan. Unlike other organizations, The 917 Society does not receive federal or state funding, relying instead on the generosity of concerned citizens to support its programs.
Unique Programs for Lasting Impact
The 917 Society’s initiative is unique in its scope and execution. Each year, the organization distributes pocket Constitutions to 8th-grade students across the country. These durable booklets serve as a constant reminder of their rights and responsibilities as citizens. Additionally, The 917 Society offers a comprehensive program to celebrate Constitution Day, providing teachers with free educational resources to engage their students in meaningful discussions about the Constitution.
Recognition and Community Support
The impact of The 917 Society’s work has not gone unnoticed. The organization has garnered widespread support from communities and individuals passionate about preserving constitutional knowledge. The annual Constitution Day celebration, held on September 17th, is a testament to the collective effort of volunteers and donors who believe in the importance of this mission.
Get Involved: Sponsor a Classroom or Volunteer
The 917 Society welcomes all who share a love for the country and its Constitution to join their movement. "YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE BY GETTING INVOLVED," emphasizes Bryan. The organization encourages individuals and organizations to sponsor a classroom, donate, or volunteer to deliver Constitutions to 8th-grade classrooms in their area. This grassroots effort is crucial in ensuring that every student has access to this fundamental document.
Quotes and Testimonials
"We support our Constitution and the democratic process and encourage civic engagement," says Bryan. This dedication is echoed by teachers and students who have benefited from the program. The feedback highlights the profound impact of having a tangible connection to the nation’s foundational principles.
About The 917 Society
The 917 Society is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting constitutional literacy among young Americans. By providing free pocket Constitutions and educational resources to 8th graders, the organization fosters a deeper understanding of citizens' rights and responsibilities. The 917 Society is committed to non-partisan civic engagement and relies entirely on donations to fund its initiatives.
