Now available: CalRx-branded naloxone

How to get CalRx®-branded naloxone nasal spray

Eligible entities may be able to obtain CalRx® OTC naloxone HCL nasal spray, 4 mg, for free through the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Naloxone Distribution Project (NDP). CalRx is also working on an option for individuals to buy CalRx OTC naloxone nasal spray directly. Additional details will be shared on the NDP website as they become available.​

Qualifying California business entities and organizations seeking to purchase CalRx® OTC naloxone HCL nasal spray, 4 mg, for $24 per twin-pack can do so by visiting CalRx®’s Get Naloxone website.

In May alone, the state purchased approximately 24,000 units, leading to $415,000 in savings. Since the NDP was created, more than 4,433,700 units have been distributed, and more than 277,000 lives have been saved.

“By making naloxone widely available and affordable, we are empowering communities and saving lives,” said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “This is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to tackle the opioid crisis head-on.”

Why this matters

The overdose epidemic claims thousands of lives each year throughout the nation – and California is combatting this through an all-hands-on-deck approach. A critical component of that is through harm reduction services and methods like naloxone, which is capable of reversing opioid overdoses swiftly and effectively.

By making CalRx®-branded OTC naloxone nasal spray readily accessible, and maximizing the state dollars used to purchase it, California is taking a significant step toward reducing the number of opioid-related deaths and ensuring that OTC naloxone is available when and where it is needed most.

Bigger picture

Governor Newsom released the Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis to support overdose prevention efforts like the CalRx Naloxone Access Initiative. Recently, Governor Newsom launched Opioids.CA.GOV, a one-stop-shop for Californians seeking resources around prevention and treatment.

The CalRx Biosimilar Insulin Initiative continues to move forward to bring this lifesaving and life-sustaining drug to market as soon as possible. Following recent meetings with the US FDA, CalRx’s partner Civica has a clear path forward. California is using its market power as the 5th largest economy in the world to save lives and make health care and medication more affordable. More information about CalRx can be found here.