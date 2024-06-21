COOPER Design Build Wins Prestigious Chrysalis Award for Whole House Remodel Over $1,000,000
COOPER Design Build has been honored with the regional Chrysalis Award for a whole house remodel over $1,000,000.BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COOPER Design Build, renowned for its innovative and superior design solutions in the Portland region, announces its recent achievement of the regional Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence in the category of Whole House Remodel over $1,000,000. This accolade was presented at the 2024 Chrysalis Awards ceremony, which celebrated 72 winners from across the United States for their exceptional craftsmanship and design prowess.
In addition to the Chrysalis Award, COOPER Design Build was also voted the top winner in six distinct categories of the Community Votes Awards, reflecting the firm’s strong community support and outstanding customer satisfaction.
The Chrysalis Awards program, established in 1994, honors the finest work in fourteen residential and commercial remodeling categories. It is open to all professional remodelers and design professionals in the United States, emphasizing the competitive nature and prestige of this recognition.
"Our team at COOPER Design Build is deeply honored by this recognition. Winning the Chrysalis Award is undoubtedly a testament to our team's hard work but even more so our clients’ trust in us to transform their homes into something truly spectacular”, Founder and President Lane Cooper said. He continued: “Each project is a new canvas, and this award reaffirms our commitment to innovative design and meticulous craftsmanship. Thank you to everyone who believed in our vision and supported our journey.”
About: Founded in 1991, COOPER Design Build has established itself as a leader in the design and construction industry, recognized for its innovative and high-quality remodeling projects. With accreditations from the Better Business Bureau and the Oregon & Washington Contractors Boards, the company has built a reputation for quality and integrity. Their portfolio includes a wide range of projects, from comprehensive whole-home remodels to tailored renovations that enhance and revitalize existing structures. Each project is approached with a fresh perspective and tailored to each client's unique needs and desires, ensuring a personalized and satisfying experience.
For more information, please visit: www.cooperdesignbuilders.com
Nicole Baker
COOPER Design Build
+1 503-522-0495
nicoleb@cooperdesignbuid.com
