PDS Announces Leadership Transition: Patricia Palmer Retires, Steve Fitzgerald Appointed CEO

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS® is pleased to announce the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Patricia Palmer and the appointment of Steve Fitzgerald as the new Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Palmer, Mr. Fitzgerald and the entire PDS senior management team have been working on this for well over a year to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.



Ms. Palmer recently marked her 40th anniversary with PDS, having joined the company in 1984. Throughout her distinguished career, she has contributed significantly serving various roles across research and development, sales, professional services, marketing, and operations. She has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and innovation since assuming the role of President and CEO in July 2018.

Steve Fitzgerald, currently serving as the Executive Vice President at PDS, will take on the CEO role. With over 35 years of experience and extensive software-industry experience, Mr. Fitzgerald has over 20 years of HCM experience at PDS, returning to PDS in March 2016 after spending time at various tech startups. Currently, he oversees all PDS operations including Engineering, Services, Support, and Operations.

“Steve's years of experience and depth of knowledge of PDS and our customers made him the logical choice for the role of CEO,” says Ms. Palmer. “I’m confident in Steve's ability to serve PDS’ customers and continue our company’s culture of putting the customer first!"

The PDS team is deeply grateful for Ms. Palmer’s leadership and numerous accomplishments during her many years with the company. Under Mr. Fitzgerald’s leadership, PDS will remain dedicated to its mission of delighting customers and striving to exceed expectations.

“I am humbled by the appointment to CEO and have big shoes to fill with Pat’s departure. I am committed to continuous improvement and meeting our customers' needs in the ever-changing HCM industry,” says Mr. Fitzgerald.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of human capital management solutions, committed to helping organizations manage their workforce more effectively. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, PDS offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the complex challenges of human capital management.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

