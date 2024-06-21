Comer Announces Hearing to Examine EEOC’s Efforts to Enforce Title VII and Protect Men and Women in the Workplace

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a hearing titled “Standing Up for the Rule of Law: Ending Illegal Racial Discrimination and Protecting Men and Women in U.S. Employment Practices.” This hearing will examine the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) duty to enforce Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against U.S. companies in instances where unlawful employment practices discriminate on the basis of race. In addition, the hearing will explore the EEOC’s efforts to protect men and women in the workplace in light of recent guidance encouraging coercive pronoun policies and permitting male employees to access women’s changing areas and bathrooms.

“Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 guarantees that workplaces in America do not discriminate against workers based on their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, and ethnicity. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, created by Congress to enforce Title VII, has a duty to protect employees and advise corporations on unlawful diversity, equity, and inclusion practices that discriminate against American workers,” said Chairman Comer. “Despite statements from Commissioners and the Commission’s current guidance on these issues, it appears the Commission has given the green light to unlawful DEI programs which are in violation of our nation’s civil rights laws. All forms of discrimination are unacceptable, and the House Oversight Committee is prepared to examine EEOC’s actions to ensure the Commission is appropriately enforcing the law and protecting men and women in the workplace.”

WHAT: Hearing titled “Standing Up for the Rule of Law: Ending Illegal Racial Discrimination and Protecting Men and Women in U.S. Employment Practices”

DATE: Thursday, June 27, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Todd Rokita

Attorney General

Indiana

Jonathan Berry

Managing Partner

Boyden Gray PLLC

Inez Feltscher Stepman

Senior Policy and Legal Analyst

Independent Women’s Forum

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

