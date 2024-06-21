Migrant taken to the hospital for pneumonia, dies from a head injury incurred at the hospital after being released from CBP custody

On March 16, 2024, at approximately 5:23 a.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) Trooper encountered and arrested an undocumented female migrant, a citizen of Honduras, near the Travis D. Kelly Hydroelectric Water Plant, located approximately 8.75 miles northwest of Eagle Pass, Texas. At approximately 6:38 a.m., TXDPS Troopers transported the woman to the State of Texas’ Val Verde Processing Center (VVPC) in Del Rio, Texas. At approximately 7:50 a.m., the woman advised VVPC intake staff that she had attempted suicide three months prior by stopping her medication. During processing, intake staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) because the woman was having trouble breathing. An on-site emergency medical technician (EMT) screened the woman, then cleared her and placed her on direct observation at 8:15 a.m.

At approximately 4:02 p.m., the woman appeared before a Maverick County magistrate and was subsequently charged with criminal trespassing. The Maverick County magistrate determined there was reasonable cause to believe that the woman had a mental illness or was a person with an intellectual disability and ordered a service provider with VVPC to provide mental health or intellectual and developmental disability services to her.

On March 17, 2024, at approximately 6 a.m., the woman was transferred to the Lopez State Jail in Edinburg, Texas, pending criminal state charges.

On March 26, 2024, at approximately 5 p.m., the woman was released from the Lopez State Jail and transferred to the Jim Hogg Temporary Processing Center (JHPC), in Hebbronville, Texas which is also operated by the State of Texas. At approximately 6:54 p.m., JHPC advised U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Hebbronville Station personnel that the state charges were dismissed; therefore, she was being released and would be turned over to Border Patrol. JHPC reportedly advised Border Patrol personnel that the woman had a pre-existing heart condition but was not currently experiencing any issues.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., Border Patrol agents arrived at JHPC and determined the woman was an undocumented noncitizen. Agents took custody of the woman and transported her to the Hebbronville Station, where they arrived approximately four minutes later.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., during intake procedures, CBP contract medical staff conducted a medical assessment of the woman. During the assessment, the medical staff determined that she needed advanced medical care because of low oxygen, persistent cough, possible pneumonia, and congestive heart failure. At approximately 8:23 p.m., a Supervisory Border Patrol agent requested EMS via telephone.

At approximately 8:29 p.m., Skyline EMS arrived at the Hebbronville Station and prepared the woman for transportation. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Skyline EMS transported the woman to Laredo Medical Center while Border Patrol personnel followed in a marked vehicle. At approximately 9:42 p.m., the woman arrived at the hospital and Border Patrol personnel established hospital watch.

On March 27, 2024, at approximately 9:10 a.m., while under treatment, the woman was diagnosed with pneumonia and at approximately 10:50 a.m., was admitted to the hospital and assigned a room.

On March 28, 2024, at approximately 4:32 p.m., agents served the woman with a Notice to Appear/Order of Release and released her from CBP custody. The woman remained at the hospital pending additional treatment.

On April 4, 2024, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office (BCMEO) notified Border Patrol personnel assigned to the Hebbronville Station that, while being treated at the Brooks Army Medical Center (BAMC), the woman had died on April 3, 2024, at 3:07 p.m. Hebbronville Station personnel notified Special Agents from CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), who responded to the incident.

After reviewing the medical documentation from LMC and BAMC, OPR special agents discovered that on March 30, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the woman had reportedly fallen while at LMC, which resulted in a subdural hematoma (SDH). After the fall, LMC medical staff monitored her, and on the morning of April 1, 2024, the woman had a change in mental status and required intubation. She was subsequently transferred to BAMC in San Antonio, Texas, for advanced medical care. Two days later the woman died.

On April 10, 2024, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a BCMEO Investigator notified agents from the OPR Laredo Field Office that an autopsy was performed on April 6, 2024. The manner and cause of death is pending. BCMEO will give the results of the autopsy when they are complete.

The BCMEO is investigating this incident and CBP OPR is reviewing it. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General has been notified.

CBP OPR identified information and timeline based on its preliminary review of radio traffic, medical documentation from CBP and local medical facilities, and statements of involved personnel from CBP, TXDPS, and BCMEO.

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.