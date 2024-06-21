Dairy Packaging Market Size Share, Trends & Future Scope Report 2031
Dairy Packaging Market is poised for a significant surge, reaching an estimated USD 33.04 billion by 2031, driven by the flourishing dairy industry.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dairy Packaging Market Growth is expected to reach USD 33.04 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.78%. This growth trajectory indicates a steady rise in market value from USD 24.56 billion in 2023, as reported by SNS Insider.
A perfect convergence is happening in the dairy packaging market, driven by several key trends. First, consumers are increasingly seeking healthy, convenient options like protein-rich dairy products for snacking and on-the-go meals. This, coupled with the rise of online grocery shopping and busy lifestyles, is fundamentally changing how dairy is packaged and consumed.
This trend is particularly strong in Asia Pacific, where local production is booming alongside consumer demand. However, there's a growing concern about plastic waste. This is prompting a shift towards eco-friendly and recyclable materials. Companies are embracing innovative solutions like thinner packaging and Tetra Paks, which can significantly reduce food waste as evidenced by the U.S.'s impressive 2% spoilage rate. This focus on sustainability, combined with ongoing advancements in packaging technology, positions the dairy packaging market for continued strong growth.
Segment Analysis
By Material: Despite plastic's dominance over 45% market share due to its protective qualities, the tide is turning towards eco-friendly paperboard packaging. Consumers' environmental concerns are driving this shift. Paperboard's recyclability and innovative solutions like Tetra Paks are proving to be a winning combination. These paperboard options not only protect products but also prioritize sustainability, making them a responsible alternative.
By Material
- Metal
- Plastic
- Glass
- Paper & Paperboard
By Application: The dairy packaging market is fueled by two powerhouse products, milk and yogurt. Milk, a key ingredient in popular beverages like tea and protein shakes, holds the largest market share. The growth in this segment is fueled by the increasing popularity of both plain milk and beverages made with milk. Yogurt, another key player, is forecast to experience a surge of over 5% by 2025. This growth is likely fueled by the increasing popularity of healthy options like organic and low-fat yogurt, alongside a growing consumer love for flavored varieties. In North America especially, exciting new flavor introductions and the perceived health benefits of organic options are propelling the yogurt packaging segment forward.
- Milk
- Yogurt
- Cheese
- Others
By Product
- Rigid
- Flexible
By Packaging Type
- Boxes
- Films & Wraps
- Bottle & Cans
- Bags & Pouches
- Others
Recent Developments
- Highlighting its growing importance around the world, Tetra Pak signed a major collaboration agreement with Yili Group on May 31, 2024. The ceremony, held in Lausanne, Switzerland, and witnessed by a Chinese Embassy representative, signifies a major collaboration aimed at solidifying both companies' market positions.
- SIG is stepping on the gas pedal of innovation. In December 2023, they unveiled their brand new Packaging Development Center, a cutting-edge facility designed to supercharge their capabilities. This game-changer will allow them to significantly expand their product offerings and bring new packaging solutions to market faster and more efficiently than ever before.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Berry Global Group
- Amcor Limited
- Tetra Pak International S.A
- WestRock Company
- International Paper
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Huhtamaki
- Bemis Company Inc
- Ball Corporation
- Mondi Group
North America is a major force driving the dairy packaging market.
Fueled by North America's insatiable appetite for dairy delights, the packaging industry for milk, cheese, and yogurt is thriving. This sector holds a dominant 35% market share, showcasing a perfect match between a well-developed dairy industry and cutting-edge packaging solutions. Here, technology creates high-quality and efficient packaging that keeps dairy products fresh, all while responding to the growing demand for eco-friendly, recyclable options. With the US market embracing Italian cheeses, fierce competition among producers and packaging companies is giving North American consumers an abundance of delicious choices.
The growing recognition of milk's nutritional benefits, especially for children in major Asian countries like China and India, is driving a boom in the Asia Pacific dairy packaging market. This surge in demand is not only good for kids' health but also supports regional dairy farmers and strengthens the overall economy. These trends suggest a bright future for companies that package dairy products in Asia and the Pacific.
Key Takeaways
- Consumers are demanding healthy, convenient dairy products like protein-rich snacks and single-serve options. This is leading to innovative packaging solutions like single-serve PET bottles and shelf-stable Tetra Paks.
- The Asia Pacific market is booming due to rising local production and consumer demand for dairy products.
- Packaging companies are heavily invested in innovation, with Tetra Pak and SIG being two key players making strides in sustainable and efficient packaging solutions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Dairy Packaging Market Segmentation, by Material
9.Dairy Packaging Market Segmentation, by Product
10.Dairy Packaging Market Segmentation, by Packaging Type
11.Dairy Packaging Market Segmentation, by Application
12.Regional Analysis
13.Company Profiles
14.Competitive Landscape
15.Conclusion
Continue....
