Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Reopens in Kennesaw, Georgia

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit CEO makes the trek from Texas to Georgia in celebration of Kennesaw restaurant reopening

Dallas, TX, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incrementum Global Brands (IGB) is excited to announce the reopening of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Kennesaw, Georgia, located at 1610 Ridenour Boulevard, at the intersection of Ridenour and Barrett Parkway. This reopening marks a new chapter for Dickey’s in Kennesaw, bringing the beloved Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ back to the local community under new ownership as of May 2024.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a trusted name in American barbecue since 1941, is renowned for its commitment to quality and tradition. The Kennesaw location will continue this rich legacy, offering eight signature slow-smoked meats, smoked on-site over hickory wood, and their fan favorite, homestyle sides.

Farrell Winchester, Director of Operations at IGB, expressed his enthusiasm, “We are excited to welcome the Kennesaw store into the IGB family. Our team is dedicated to upholding the exceptional standards and traditions of Dickey’s brand while introducing innovative approaches to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

To mark IGB’s recent acquisition, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., appeared on FOX 5's Good Day Atlanta to support the reopening. “I was so thrilled to celebrate the store reopening, as well as National Barbecue Month alongside the fantastic team of our Kennesaw location,” said Laura Dickey. “Kennesaw has always been a special community for us, filled with vibrant and supportive people. It’s an honor to reconnect with everyone and to bring our authentic, high-quality barbecue back to this wonderful city. We are dedicated to continuing our support for Kennesaw through various initiatives and partnerships.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit aims to become a cornerstone in the Kennesaw community. “IGB’s expansion into Kennesaw reflects our dedication to meeting the demand for exceptional dining experiences and fostering strong community connections in this vibrant area,” Winchester added.

For the latest updates on the reopening and ongoing community activities, visit Dickey’s Kennesaw or follow us on social media at @DickeysKennesaw.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickeys has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

About Incrementum Global Brands, Inc.

Incrementum Global Brands, Inc. (IGB) is a family-owned, purpose-led, and principle-based firm focused on value creation through acquiring, managing, and developing branded fast casual and quick service restaurants. Across a diverse and expanding portfolio of fast-growing, quality food brands and services, IGB fulfills its vision to “make the world better” by bringing people together through its commitment to “service-at-scale.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to move Texas-style barbecue into the international market. In addition to the new expansion into Mexico, and the recent deal in the United Kingdom, Dickey’s can also be found in Botswana, Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com