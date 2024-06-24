QuikQ Announces Fuel Fraud Protection Program for SmartQ RFID, Offering Carriers Unmatched Security and Peace of Mind

Share This Article

QuikQ

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuikQ , a trusted provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions, today announced the launch of its Fuel Fraud Protection Program for SmartQ RFID , its innovative contactless fuel payment system.This groundbreaking program comes with a Zero Fraud Guarantee* that provides carriers with complete financial protection against fraudulent fuel transactions—further solidifying SmartQ RFID as the most secure and convenient solution for fleet fueling.SmartQ RFID eliminates the need for traditional fuel cards, which are vulnerable to loss, theft and unauthorized use. By utilizing secure RFID technology, SmartQ RFID identifies authorized vehicles at the pump streamlining the fueling process, accurately posting fuel purchases to the correct truck and preventing fuel fraud.With millions of successful fraud-free transactions processed, SmartQ RFID has a proven track record of success.“In 15 years, SmartQ RFID is undefeated in the fight against fraud,” said Tony McAlister, CEO of QuikQ. “We are confident in the robust security features embedded in SmartQ RFID, and with our Zero Fraud Guarantee, carriers can focus on running their business without the constant worry of unauthorized fuel purchases.”“We added QuikQ’s SmartQ RFID to our assets at our local Carterville facility and middle mile fleet to drive better compliance, fraud protection and cost savings for fuel,” said Ryan Hall, Senior Director, SAP Transformation at Mohawk Industries. “After one week, driver experience feedback was nothing but positive and results already started to show.”For more information about the Fuel Fraud Protection Program for SmartQ RFID, please visit quikq.com * Terms and conditions apply.###About QuikQQuikQ launched 15 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. As a full-service fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions provider, QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider. For more information on QuikQ’s suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq.com.

SmartQ RFID from QuikQ