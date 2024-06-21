Euro Sun Mining Confirms Validity of Mining Licence and Option to Extend





BUCHAREST, Romania, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following recent inquiries, Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) through its wholly owned Romanian subsidiary, SAMAX Romania S.R.L., wishes to confirm that the mining license for the Rovina Valley Project is valid for 20 years from when it was issued in November 2018. Furthermore, Euro Sun Mining also has the option, subject to the terms of the licence, to extend this license after 2038 if required.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

The Rovina Valley Project supports a circular economy by unlocking much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and, delivers critical minerals necessary for Europe’s green energy transition. The Rovina Valley Project adopts the latest in modern mining environmental methodology and uses no cyanide or wet tailings in processes.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the mining license for the Rovina Valley Project; and development of the Rovina Valley Project. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a2b9a57-5a21-414f-8700-b9d1b8dd811b