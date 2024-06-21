Former Correctional Facility to Become Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Conifer Realty, LLC has been conditionally selected to transform the former Downstate Correctional Facility located in Fishkill, Dutchess County, into a vibrant, mixed-use development that would feature new housing and community space. The multi-phase project will create up to 200 construction jobs and up to 1,300 units of housing over ten years, including permanently affordable housing options. The project will feature a playground, a walking trail, and common areas for residents, with additional public amenities being constructed over time, in consultation with the community. The project builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to reimagining vacant and underutilized prisons to address New York’s housing crisis and follows the recommendations of the Governor’s Prison Redevelopment Commission.

“The former Downstate Correctional Facility represents an incredible opportunity to build the housing New Yorkers need, revitalize this community, and reimagine what’s possible on state land,” Governor Hochul said. “With this proposal, we are bringing the recommendations of our Prison Redevelopment Commission to life and turning this former prison into affordable new homes and vibrant community space that will serve generations of New Yorkers in Dutchess County and beyond.”

Conifer President Sam Leone said, “We are honored to be selected by ESD to lead the redevelopment of the Downstate Correctional Facility. With nearly 50 years of experience and more than 21,000 affordable homes developed across 300+ communities, Conifer Realty excels in managing complex, large-scale, transformational redevelopments such as this. Our expertise in creating high-quality, affordable housing uniquely positions us to tackle this ambitious project. We are committed to meeting the needs of the Fishkill community and we look forward to working closely with local governments and the community to bring this vision to life and make a lasting impact on the region for years to come.”

The first phase of construction, which is expected in January 2026, would include 375 units of housing, including a minimum of 20 percent designated as permanently affordable to households earning less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Housing options would include two story duplexes and triplexes and at least 25 percent of the units will include three bedrooms.

Conifer Realty LLC is a nationally respected builder, owner, and manager in the creation of best-in-class affordable and attainable multi-family housing communities and has developed more than 21,000 affordable housing apartments across more than 300 residential communities. Conifer’s development team will engage with local governments and the community to determine the housing plan for the next two phases and will consider homeownership units in the second and third phase of the project.

This project advances recommendations of the Prison Redevelopment Commission, a fifteen-member panel of real estate, community and economic development, criminal justice reform, and government experts convened by the Governor in 2022 to reimagine closed prisons for innovative redevelopment projects. In December 2022, the Commission delivered recommendations to the Governor, which included:

Prioritizing the release of two Requests for Proposals and providing support for ESD through the RFP process.

Launching a Prison Redevelopment Fund, a capital grant program that would make funding available to developers and/or localities that acquire sites from the State.

Creating a Municipal Technical Assistance Fund to help communities with closed prisons operate the closed facilities (e.g. infrastructure acquisition and maintenance).

Establishing a community engagement process to support outreach and consensus building in impacted communities.

Prioritizing housing in future prison RFPs or other prison redevelopment efforts.

Investigating renewable energy opportunities and partnerships.

This designation remains subject to required approvals including, but not limited to, ESD Director approval, and environmental review and findings in accordance with the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner and Co-Chair of the Prison Redevelopment Commission Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is utilizing public-private partnerships to revitalize its former prison sites and encourage new investments to promote positive, equitable economic development. Through the Prison Redevelopment Commission, recommendations were proposed to support the adaptive reuse and redevelopment of former state prison facilities. This innovative plan for Downstate Correctional Facility, as envisioned by Conifer Realty, represents the next step by advancing the suggestions put forth through a vibrant residential community that will further address the state’s housing crisis and generate economic growth.”

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said, “Today marks a significant milestone in Governor Hochul’s commitment to transforming our communities. The redevelopment of the Downstate Correctional Facility into housing and a community center represents a forward-thinking approach to utilizing state resources. This project not only addresses housing needs but also provides a space for community engagement and support services. We thank the Governor for her leadership, and we are all proud to be a part of this initiative, ensuring that the site becomes a vibrant hub for local residents, fostering growth and opportunity for years to come.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Governor Hochul has been clear — we need to utilize every resource available in order to improve affordability and create housing opportunities for New Yorkers. By transforming the former Downstate Correctional Facility, we will bring 375 critically necessary new homes to the Hudson Valley with potential for the addition of nearly 1,000 more, while also preventing an unused structure from falling into disrepair.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Today’s announcement of redevelopment plans for the Downstate Correctional Facility is welcome news for the Hudson Valley. As a member of the Prison Redevelopment Commission, I applaud the efforts to transform a former prison in ways that will benefit local communities and boost the state’s economy. Governor Hochul has prioritized building much-needed affordable housing at under-utilized, state-owned properties, and this innovative project will help reduce costs for New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

The project also builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to addressing New York’s housing crisis to make the state more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through incentives to build housing statewide, tools to help New York City build more housing, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state land, and $600 million in capital improvements to support housing statewide. The Governor also secured funding for a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to build and preserve 100,000 units of affordable housing as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget.

In addition, Governor Hochul has taken positive steps to reimagine other former prison sites, with an emphasis on housing. Last year, the Governor announced the winning proposal to redevelop the former Lincoln Correctional Facility in New York City into a mixed-use development with 105 units of affordable housing with arts and community space. The Governor also launched requests for proposals to redevelop Bayview Correctional Facility in New York City, with a strong emphasis on housing. In addition, Empire State Development has successfully transferred Livingston Correctional Facility, located in the town of Groveland, to the Livingston County Industrial Development Agency, advancing a key recommendation from the Prison Redevelopment Commission's report.

About Conifer LLC

Conifer Realty, LLC is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management, and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. The company maintains offices in New York, New Jersey, Boston, and Maryland, while expanding into new markets across the Eastern Seaboard, to fulfill the pressing need for high-quality, affordable housing. The company has developed more than 21,000 affordable housing apartments across more than 300 residential communities.