Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,739 in the last 365 days.

Home sales drop across New York as mortgage rates remain above 7% in May

ALBANY, N.Y., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home sales dropped across New York State in May as mortgage rates continued to remain above seven percent, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®

Closed sales dipped 4.1 percent from 8,826 homes to 8,465 homes in year-over-year comparisons. Pending sales were down from 10,981 units in May 2023 to 8,465 homes last month. This marks a 4.0 percent decrease. New listings were up 2.1 percent in May – from 14,957 listings in 2023 to 15,265 homes in 2024.

Mortgage rates hit as high as 7.22 percent in May according to Freddie Mac and settled on an average monthly rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 7.06 percent. A year ago, at this time, the interest rate stood at 6.43 percent.

Inventory of homes across New York continues to drop. In May 2023 there were 29,236 available homes across the Empire State compared to just 26,076 last month, representing a 10.8 percent drop in year-over-year comparisons.

Median sales prices jumped up 8.3 percent in May, climbing 8.3 percent from $390,000 in May 2023 to $422,500 in 2024.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 63,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Contact:
Scott Morlock
Director of Communications
518-463-0300 x208 office
smorlock@nysar.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd31f832-61df-4a48-8285-5b47050866e5


Primary Logo

May 2024 NYS Housing Market

May 2024 NYS Housing Market

You just read:

Home sales drop across New York as mortgage rates remain above 7% in May

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more