InAmerica Education to Host Admissions Entrance Training Camp for NYC Top K-1st Grade Private Schools

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InAmerica Education’s mission and specialty is to help its clients achieve admission to the top private and boarding schools in the United States for grades K-12, as well as top colleges and universities globally. For over 10 years, InAmerica has helped hundreds of families achieve their educational dreams and supported them through the private school application process.

Program background and goals:

This Admission Entrance Training Camp is specifically designed to prepare children and their families for the rigorous and competitive application process required by elite private schools. Assessments are used to evaluate various developmental and academic skills:

- Student playgroups or individual assessments

- First Look Insights Assessment will assess age-appropriate academic skills for learners applying to Horace Mann School and Riverdale Country School

This camp aims to provide targeted support to enhance their developmental skills and build confidence. InAmerica will also provide parents with resources and guidance to gain a better understanding of how to best support children through the process.

InAmerica’s matriculation for the past 5 years (partial data):

Horace Mann School, Riverdale Country School, Trinity School, The Brearley School, Avenues: The World School, Collegiate School, The Chapin School, St. Bernard’s School, The Browning School, Rye Country Day School, The Dalton School, Marymount School of New York, Columbia Grammar & Preparatory, Hackley School, The Packer Collegiate Institute, St. Anne’s School, Ethical Culture Fieldston School, Grace Church School

Participants:

Families who are seeking Kindergarten through 1st Grade Private School enrollment

Program Details:

Children’s Camp

- Hands-on activities to to encourage positive cooperation during group activities

- Individual support from camp leaders to work on enhancing student learning

- Focus on skill-building activities that target specific developmental areas:

- Language development, early literacy, numeracy, and social skills

Parent Information Sessions

- Introduce families to the private school application process and First Look Insight (FLI) Assessment used by Horace Mann School and Riverdale Country School

- Offer guidance to families on how to prepare their children for private school applications

- Provide resources, tips, and strategies to help families for the assessment and process

- Support their children's cognitive, social, and emotional development

Date:

August 27-29, 2024, Tuesday-Thursday

Time:

9:30-11:30am (Children’s Camp)

9:45-11:30am (Parent Info Sessions)

Program Arrangements:

6 hours Children’s Camp

6 hours Parent Info Session

2-hour individual family consultation and evaluation/mock

** Refreshments and snacks will be provided for parents and children during the camp

Location:

New York City, Midtown or Upper East Side Manhattan (Location will be confirmed in July)

Program Leaders:

Krista Carragher

- Associate Director of K-12/Boarding Admissions Consulting (Lower Schools)

- MSED in NYU Early Childhood and Special Education

- Worked as an educator and in admissions for over 15 years

- Experienced with interview training and working with young students

Nate Forlini

- Consultant for K-12/Boarding School Admissions

- MA from Columbia University in American Studies

- Worked as an educator and student tutoring support for over 5 years

- Experienced in individualized education, focusing on essay, interview, and test prep

Program fee:

$1,680/per family (1 student + 1 parent)

Age requirements for registration:

Rising Pre-K and K Students (4-5 years old)

Deadline for Registration:

June. 30th, 2024

How to Register:

Email info@inamericaedu.com

