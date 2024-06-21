Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends and Growth Drivers Report, 2031
Robotic Surgical Procedures Market to Reach USD 56.26 Billion by 2031 Driven by rising chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and musculoskeletal problemsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market size at USD 11.69 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 21.7% to reach USD 56.26 billion by 2031.
The global surgery in chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and musculoskeletal problems is creating a growing need for surgical procedures. A rapidly aging population with a higher predisposition for chronic diseases, and rise in sedentary lifestyles. As a result, the demand for robotic surgery is increasing, with its minimally invasive approach becoming increasingly sought after, even in emergency situations. This shift towards robotic-assisted procedures is likely to continue due to several reasons such as, the number of people requiring surgery due to chronic diseases is creating a larger pool of potential patients who could benefit from robotic-assisted procedures. Robotic surgical systems are becoming more user-friendly. Insurance companies and government healthcare programs are recognizing the benefits of robotic surgery, leading to more favorable regulatory policies for these procedures. This makes robotic surgery more accessible to a wider range of patients. Established players in the robotic surgery market, like Intuitive Surgical and Stryker, are constantly innovating and expanding their product lines. This with the entry of new players into the market, is accelerating advancements in robotic surgical technology and driving down costs.
Robotic surgery is plays an important role in the future of healthcare, offering minimally invasive solutions for a wider range of surgical procedures.
Download Free Sample Report of Robotic Surgical Procedures Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3090
List of Robotic Surgical Procedures Companies Profiled in Report:
- Avateramedical GmbH
- Smith & Nephew
- Zimmer Biomet; Medtronic
- THINK Surgical
- Accuray Incorporated
- Intuitive Surgical
- CMR Surgical Ltd.
- Stryker
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Others
Segment Analysis
By Application
• Gynaecology
• Surgery
• Orthopaedics
• Urology
• Others
By Application, Surgery dominated the segment of Robotic Surgical Procedures Market due to growing use of robots for hysterectomies, kidney removals, and heart valve repairs, along with good insurance coverage for these procedures in many countries, is growing the market.
Recent Developments
In 2022, BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG invested in expansion of their Wiehl laboratory facilities. This move strengthens their ability to serve the growing needs of the biotechnology, medical, and diagnostics industries in the field of radiation cross-linking.
In February 2020, Medtronic unveiled the acquisition of Digital Surgery. Digital Surgery, a London-based company, specializes in artificial intelligence (AI), data analysis, and related technology for the operating room.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3090
Regional Analysis
The North America dominated the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market in 2023. North America dominated the market due to several factors such as, a significant portion of the population in North America suffers from chronic diseases, creating a large number of patients for robotic surgery. Hospitals and surgeons in North America have a stronger tendency to cutting-edge robotic surgical devices into their practices. Government and insurance programs in the U.S. and Canada have supportive policies that make robotic surgery more financially accessible to patients. Europe is second dominated in market growth driven by, an increasing number of patients in Europe require surgeries for urological and orthopedic issues, creating a demand for robotic techniques. The introduction of new robotic surgical systems in Europe increase the market growth.
Key Takeaways
• The report clarifies that the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and musculoskeletal problems is driving the need for surgical procedures.
• The report acknowledges that factors like user-friendly surgical systems, favorable insurance policies, and government support are making robotic surgery more accessible to a wider range of patients.
• The report clarifies that North America currently dominates the market due to factors like a high prevalence of chronic diseases, early adoption of technology.
• The report acknowledges the significant growth potential in Europe and Asia Pacific due to rising chronic disease cases, increasing adoption of robotic techniques, and revisions in healthcare policies to improve affordability.
• The report highlights the continuous innovation by established players and the entry of new players, which is accelerating advancements and potentially lowering costs in robotic surgical technology.
Purchase Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3090
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Segmentation, By Application
Chapter 9 Regional Analysis
Chapter 10 Company profile
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 13 Conclusion
Continued…
Other Trending Reports
Ambulatory EHR Market Outlook
White Biotechnology Market Outlook
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here