Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,742 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom statement on Supreme Court upholding key gun safety law

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling on United States v. Rahimi:

“Dangerous people shouldn’t possess firearms. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed that our laws can honor the safety and protection of domestic violence survivors nationwide, putting them first over their abusers. 

“California holds a long record in taking aggressive and relentless action to end the unbearable tragedy of gun violence, and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep protecting our communities from senseless violence.”

You just read:

Governor Newsom statement on Supreme Court upholding key gun safety law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more