Governor Newsom statement on Supreme Court upholding key gun safety law

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling on United States v. Rahimi:

“Dangerous people shouldn’t possess firearms. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed that our laws can honor the safety and protection of domestic violence survivors nationwide, putting them first over their abusers.

“California holds a long record in taking aggressive and relentless action to end the unbearable tragedy of gun violence, and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep protecting our communities from senseless violence.”