Active Electronic Components Market Size Worth USD 535 billion by 2031 at 6.69% CAGR – Report by SNS Insider
Active Electronic Components Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Overview
Active Electronic Components Market is poised for significant growth with projected market size USD 535 billion by 2031. This reflecting a CAGR of 6.69 % from 2024 to 2031, building upon a 2023 market value of USD 318.5 billion, according to the SNS Insider report.
The market for active electronic components is on the big rise and these are the tiny building blocks that make our electronics work like the brains in smartphones, laptops and even wearables. They come in different flavors semiconductors, fancy display devices and even old-school vacuum tubes. we just can't get enough of our smartphones and other cool gadgets. These devices are packed with active electronic components to keep them running smoothly. Industries like healthcare and automobiles are using more and more of these parts to make their products better. For example active components help modern cars run more efficiently and safely. There's also a big push for "smart" devices that connect to the internet (Internet of Things or IoT). These devices need active electronic components to function properly. Even cooler technologies like renewable energy sources rely on these tiny parts. The future looks bright for the active electronic components market. As technology keeps moving forward and new gadgets hit the market, the demand for these essential parts will only keep growing. This means good news for companies that make these components and even better news for us tech lovers who get to enjoy all the cool new devices.
Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2539
KEY PLAYERS:
- Infineon Technologies
- Texas Instruments
- Intel
- Broadcom
- Microchip Technology
- Monolithic Power
- NXP Semiconductors
- Toshiba
- Maxim Integrated
- Qualcomm
- Analog Devices
The semiconductor segment is dominant in the active electronic components market raking in the most cash and growing the fastest.
This dominance is fueled by their use everywhere from our phones and computers to household appliances. The trend towards smaller devices and those that use less energy is also a big boost for this segment, making semiconductors a sure bet for the future. only hold the top spot for revenue share but are also projected for the fastest growth by 2030. This dominance is driven by their widespread use in everything from smartphones and PCs to everyday appliances. The miniaturization trend and increasing focus on energy-efficient systems further fuel the demand for semiconductors, solidifying their position as the market leader for years to come.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY PRODUCT
-Optoelectronic Devices
-Vacuum Tubes
-Semiconductor Devices
-Display Technologies
BY END-USER
-Healthcare
-Consumer Electronics
-Telecommunication
-Manufacturing
-Information Technology
-Automotives
-Aerospace And Defense
Make an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2539
The dominance of active electronic components is spread across the globe with North America currently holding the top spot.
This is likely because countries like the USA, Canada and Mexico heavily rely on security system which require a lot of these components to function. The Asia-Pacific region is showing the most promise for future growth. This is due to the growing demand for electronics like smartphones, wearables and other gadgets that use a lot of power. Three major Asian countries - China, India and Japan - are leading the charge in this region's growth constantly needing more and more active electronic components to fuel their ever-growing tech industries. Even though Europe falls behind these two regions for now it still holds a strong second place, highlighting the global importance of these tiny building blocks that make our electronics work.
Recent Developments
-In June 2023,NXP has developed a new cooling technology for radio power that allows for slimmer and lighter radio units. This innovation makes deploying 5G infrastructure faster, easier, and less of an eyesore on the environment.
-In June 2024, Onsemi teamed up with Unikie and CoreHW to launch a complete solution for asset tracking. This system simplifies and speeds up the development process, while also creating more accurate, affordable, and energy-efficient tracking solutions.
Key Takeaway
-Tiny electronic components are crucial for modern devices like smartphones, wearables and even healthcare and automotive technologies.
-Semiconductors are the major part of the market dominating revenue and experiencing the fastest growth. This is fueled by their widespread use and the miniaturization trend.
-The Asia-Pacific region is poised to take the lead, driven by its booming electronics industry and tech giants like China, India and Japan.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Active Electronic Components Market Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
Chapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6. Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7. PEST Analysis
Chapter 8. Active Electronic Components Global Market, by Product
Chapter 9. Active Electronic Components Global Market, by End-User
Chapter 10. Regional Outlook
Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 12. Key Companies Analysis
Chapter 13. Research Process
Continued…
Buy Single User License @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2539
Contact us:
Akash Anand
Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Read Related Reports:
Power Semiconductors Market
IP Intercom Market
MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram