Drug Delivery Systems Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth Outlook Report, 2031
Drug Delivery Systems Market to Reach USD 87.82 Billion By 2031Driven by Rise in Cases of Chronic Diseases Like Asthma, Diabetes, and CancerAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Drug Delivery Systems Market Size at USD 42.80 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 9.4% to reach USD 87.82 billion by 2031.
The drug delivery market is growing due to a increase in chronic diseases like asthma, diabetes, and cancer. Also, we have a larger population of older adults who are more likely to get these diseases. This means there's a need for better ways to deliver medications. New drug delivery systems are becoming available for target specific areas of the body with medicine, which means less side effects and easier treatment for patients.
Another big driver is self-administered devices. These are easy-to-use tools that people can use at home, like ones with controlled doses or that don't use needles. This makes it more convenient for people to take their medication, which helps the market grow. Technology is playing a major role drug delivery systems market . With more information available online, people are learning more about these new delivery systems. All of these factors, with new products and companies working together, are creating a lot of opportunities for the drug delivery market.
Segment Analysis
By Type, Injectable segment dominated the drug delivery systems market in 2023 (>70% share) due to the rise of wearable delivery devices. More chronic diseases mean more wearable drug delivery devices, which makes the drug delivery market bigger
By Distribution Channels, Hospitals pharmacy dominated the market with high market share in 2023 due to hospital pharmacies plays an important role in delivering medications to patients. As more people visit hospitals, the need for drug delivery devices will also rise. This is because hospital pharmacies are the main suppliers of these devices.
Recent Developments
• Oct 2023: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen launched Stelara, the first under-the-skin treatment for moderate-to-severe psoriasis, offering a simpler option for patients.
• Jan 2024 : Medtronic's new diabetes system, MiniMed 780G with Simplera Sync, got approved (CE mark) in Europe. It automatically delivers insulin and adjusts based on meals, helping manage blood sugar.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Drug Delivery Systems Market in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to two key factors: the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaigns requiring significant supplies of syringes, and the generally higher hospital admission rates in the region. Early Adoption Advantage North America's pole position can be partly explained by its willingness to embrace innovative drug delivery methods. The U.S. stands out as a frontrunner in this regard. The confluence of a growing population with chronic diseases and a thriving medical device industry creates a strong demand for these advanced delivery tools in North America.
The Asian market is experiencing the fastest growth. This surge is fueled by a large and growing population, with a rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. Additionally, increased healthcare spending in countries like China and India, along with ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts, are contributing to the market expansion.
Key Takeaways
• The report clarifies that a major factor for market growth is the rise in chronic illnesses like asthma, diabetes, and cancer.
• New drug delivery systems are changing treatment by targeting specific areas, reducing side effects, and improving patient compliance.
• Hospitals play a key role in drug delivery, and as patient visits increase, the need for drug delivery devices supplied through hospital pharmacies will rise.
• The report clarifies that the injectable segment dominates the market due to the rise of wearable devices for drug delivery, prompting companies to develop more of these tools.
• The report acknowledges the growing popularity of user-friendly, self-administered devices. Features like controlled dosage and needle-free injection are making treatment more convenient for patients.
