Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,739 in the last 365 days.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
St Helier
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Jun-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Jun-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.080000 0.000000 5.080000 4090710
Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 0 4090710 0.000000 5.080000
Sub Total 8.A 4090710 5.080000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Janus Henderson Group plc Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited 5.080000 0.000000 5.080000%
Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited 5.080000 0.000000 5.080000%
Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited   5.080000 0.000000 5.080000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
20-Jun-2024
13. Place Of Completion
201 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3AE


You just read:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more