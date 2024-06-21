PHILIPPINES, June 21 - Press Release

June 21, 2024 Sen. Imee Marcos files PSR No. 1055 re June 17 Ayungin Shoal incident Senator Imee Marcos filed proposed Senate Resolution No. 1055 on Thursday, 20 June 2024, "directing the appropriate [Senate] committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the Ayungin Shoal incident that took place on 17 June 2024 which resulted in injuries to Philippine Navy Personnel." Senator Marcos says the incident must be examined further "to determine how the government can better protect Filipino servicemen and citizens during rotation and resupply missions to the Ayungin Shoal and to ascertain what changes should be made to the current strategies employed by the Philippine Government in order to allow the country to more effectively and safely assert its sovereign rights."