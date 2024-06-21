Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,740 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Imee Marcos files PSR No. 1055 re June 17 Ayungin Shoal incident

PHILIPPINES, June 21 - Press Release
June 21, 2024

Sen. Imee Marcos files PSR No. 1055 re June 17 Ayungin Shoal incident

Senator Imee Marcos filed proposed Senate Resolution No. 1055 on Thursday, 20 June 2024, "directing the appropriate [Senate] committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the Ayungin Shoal incident that took place on 17 June 2024 which resulted in injuries to Philippine Navy Personnel."

Senator Marcos says the incident must be examined further "to determine how the government can better protect Filipino servicemen and citizens during rotation and resupply missions to the Ayungin Shoal and to ascertain what changes should be made to the current strategies employed by the Philippine Government in order to allow the country to more effectively and safely assert its sovereign rights."

You just read:

Sen. Imee Marcos files PSR No. 1055 re June 17 Ayungin Shoal incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more