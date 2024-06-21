PHILIPPINES, June 21 - Press Release

June 21, 2024 Tolentino welcomes the arrival of the USS Blue Ridge in Manila, cited dynamic alliance between PH, US Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino was the guest speaker during the welcome ceremonies for the port visit of the USS Blue Ridge at the Manila South Harbor on Thursday night, June 20. In his speech, Tolentino welcomed the US Navy officers and enlisted personnel aboard the USS Blue Ridge, the command ship of the United States' Seventh Fleet. US Navy Vice Admiral Fred Kacher, Captain Nicholas DeLeo, and US ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson joined Tolentino at the ceremonies. Officers and enlisted personnel of the Philippine Navy were also present. "I believe that this is a very timely and historic visit, not just a mere coincidence, because yesterday, we celebrated the birthday of the national hero of the Philippines, Dr. Jose Rizal," said the senator, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones. He emphasized that the ideals that Rizal advocated, including justice, freedom, and cooperation, are also the same themes that have bound the dynamic relations between the Philippines and the United States for several decades. "Friends, I think that the days ahead would be days of rough seas, challenges, and dark seas. But in the end, as what Dr. Rizal had envisioned -- reason, resilience, freedom, and international order, as we call it today -- would prevail. Mabuhay po ang pagkakaisa ng Pilipinas at Estados Unidos!" he remarked, receiving applause from the crowd. Earlier on Tuesday, Tolentino called for the convening of the National Security Council (NSC) in order to advise the President on how to respond to China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Among the issues that the NSC could resolve, he explained, is whether the violent attack undertaken by Chinese Coast Guard personnel on Filipino soldiers conducting humanitarian rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal on June 17 constituted an "armed attack" that could trigger the MDT. The principal author and sponsor of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Senate Bill No. 2492), the senator also recently provided financial aid to fishers' groups in three coastal towns in Zambales province, where he also led town hall meetings called, "Talakayang WPS" which were meant to facilitate dialogue between fisherfolk and government representatives.