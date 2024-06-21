Automotive Ignition Coil Market to Reach USD 9.94 BN by 2031, Rising Demand for Cleaner and More Efficient Vehicles
Automotive Ignition Coil Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Players Analysis and ForecastAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Ignition Coil Market size was valued at USD 6.91 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
"Strict Emission Regulations and Growing Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drive Automotive Ignition Coil Market"
Engine efficiency improvements are driving a strong growth in the automotive ignition coil industry. The demand for modern ignition coil technologies is being driven by the need for dependable ignition systems in modern engines, which are necessary to maximize fuel combustion, lower emissions, and improve vehicle performance.
Cleaner combustion is required by stricter emission rules, and improved ignition coils can provide that. Automakers are also using these coils to improve engine performance due to a focus on fuel efficiency. The aftermarket industry is driven by the growing need for replacements resulting from an increase in the number of vehicles on the road. In addition, a favorable market outlook is being created by continuous advances in technology and the rising demand of performance improvements.
Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1083
Rising Opportunities for Ignition Coil Manufacturers
The emerging trends in ignition coil technology include the rise of smart ignition coils, Coil-on-Plug (COP) systems, and integration of ignition coils in electric vehicles (EVs).In Addition, the trend toward lightweight and compact designs is influencing the design and construction of ignition coils. The emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly materials is driving the demand for ignition coils that can help reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.
Prominent Key Players of Automotive Ignition Coil Market
-Diamond Electric Mfg. Corp
-Federal-Mogul
-HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
-Hitachi Automotive
-Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas
-Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
-BorgWarner Ludwigsburg GmbH (Germany)
-Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
-Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
-Denso Corporation (Japan)
-Wings Automobile Products Pvt. Ltd (India)
-NGK Spark Plug
-Valeo SA
Recent Developments
In October 2022, Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd. announced ambitious plans to expand its automotive parts business, with a particular focus on ignition coils. This move underscores the growing demand for these components.
In April 2022, Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. declared that it is growing its lineup of ignition coils in order to capitalize on its success throughout the world and its knowledge of auto parts. The company has 276 stock keeping units (SKUs) covering 260 million vehicles in operation (VIO).
Segment Analysis
By Type:
-Coil-on Plugs
-Distributor-less
-Distributor-based Ignition Coils
-Others
By Type: Coil-on-Plug (COP) technology dominated the market by capturing over 60% of the market share. COP coils deliver high voltage directly to spark plugs, minimizing power loss and simplifying the ignition system. Distributor-less ignition coils are another popular choice, while traditional distributor-based coils are gradually declining in use.
By Vehicle Type:
-Passenger cars
-LCV
-HCV
By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars dominated the market, accounting for an estimated 60-65% share. This dominance can be attributed to the sheer volume of passenger car production and sales globally. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) like vans and pickups are witnessing significant growth due to the e-commerce boom and rising urbanization, while Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) hold a smaller share due to lower production volumes.
By Distribution Channel:
-OEM
-Aftermarket
By Distribution Channel: The Aftermarket currently leads the market with a share of about 60-65%. This is due to a combination of factors, including the aging vehicle population requiring replacements, the increasing number of cars on the road, and the availability of cost-effective aftermarket coils.
Want Detailed Insight on this Research, Drop your Enquiry Here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1083
Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific Leads the Way
The Asia-Pacific region leads the Automotive Ignition Coil Market, expected to maintain dominance with significant vehicle production in countries like China and India. Stringent emission regulations in these regions drive demand for advanced ignition technologies. North America and Europe follow, driven by robust aftermarket demand for ignition coil replacements and upgrades amidst a large vehicle fleet.
Due to their large populations of on-road vehicles, North America and Europe, two historically dominant players in the automotive industry, will likely see an increase in demand for replacement coils. The introduction of electric cars, however, could present a long-term problem. However, ignition coils continue to be essential parts of gasoline-powered cars, which will guarantee further market expansion in the years to come.
Key Takeaways
COP technology dominates the market due to its efficiency in delivering high voltage directly to spark plugs.
Passenger cars account for the largest share, supported by global production volumes and rising car ownership.
The aftermarket segment thrives on the replacement demand from aging vehicle fleets.
Asia-Pacific leads in market size, fueled by rapid automotive production and stringent emissions norms.
Technological advancements in engine efficiency continue to propel market growth, emphasizing the critical role of ignition coils in modern automotive systems.
Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/automotive-ignition-coil-market-1083
Our Related Report
Automotive DC-DC Converters Market
Automatic High Beam Control Market
Luxury Car Market
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com