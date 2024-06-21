EyeDefense Vitamins Introduces MacularControl Essential, A Doctor-Formulated Eye Health Product

Retina surgeon Dr. Robert Vogel's visionary AREDS 2 formula for macular health is now available to the public.

Sheridan, WW, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeDefense Vitamins, LLC, founded by renowned retina surgeon Dr. Robert Vogel, recently unveiled MacularControl Essential, its advanced eye health supplement designed to support macular health and reduce the risk of age-related eye conditions. This product is formulated based on the latest research from the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS 2) and is now accessible to everyone.

MacularControl Essential is specially formulated by Dr. Vogel to address the needs of his patients who suffer from age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The supplement contains the essential nutrients identified in the AREDS 2 study, but with a unique twist: it includes a lower amount of zinc (25 mg) compared to the standard 80 mg found in other supplements. This reduction in zinc ensures fewer stomach issues and less nausea, while still providing the same level of effectiveness in supporting eye health.

MacularControl Essential is designed with the patient in mind. The small, easy-to-swallow capsules make it simple for anyone to include them in their daily routine. The supplement also boasts greater benefits due to its use of natural Vitamin E instead of synthetic forms, ensuring optimal absorption and effectiveness. Furthermore, it is packed with powerful antioxidants like Vitamin C, Lutein, and Zeaxanthin. These ingredients are known for their role in protecting the eyes from oxidative stress and supporting overall eye health.

The formulation of MacularControl Essential is grounded in the comprehensive findings of the AREDS 2 study, conducted by the National Eye Institute. This study involved over 4,000 participants and explored various combinations of nutrients to determine their efficacy in slowing the progression of AMD. The final formulation includes optimal levels of Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Copper, tailored to provide maximum benefit with minimal side effects. The inclusion of a lower zinc dose was specifically chosen to reduce the risk of gastrointestinal discomfort while maintaining therapeutic effectiveness.

EyeDefense Vitamins emphasizes quality and safety in its manufacturing process. All products are made in the USA in certified facilities and undergo rigorous third-party testing to ensure purity and potency. Dr. Vogel, with his 30 years of experience in treating retinal diseases and his active role in clinical research, has dedicated his career to providing safe and effective eye health solutions.

Patients have been reporting positive experiences after switching from major brands to MacularControl Essential. Many patients highlighted the benefits of the supplement in eliminating their previous stomach issues and for the ease of swallowing.

EyeDefense Vitamins is committed to offering products that support overall eye health and well-being. The company's mission, led by Dr. Vogel, is to provide high-quality, scientifically backed supplements that are gentle on the stomach and easy to swallow.

For more information about MacularControl Essential and other eye health resources, visit https://www.eyedefensevitamins.com now.



About EyeDefense Vitamins

Founded by Dr. Robert Vogel, EyeDefense Vitamins, LLC develops premium eye health supplements based on the latest scientific research. The company is dedicated to providing safe, effective, and high-quality vitamins to support healthy eyes and bodies. All products are made in the USA and third-party tested to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficacy.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.