Avaza Honored With “Overall Project Management Platform of the Year” at 4th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaza, a category leader and Gartner top-rated solution, announced its recognition as the “Overall Project Management Platform of the Year” in the 4th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. Hosted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a prominent independent market intelligence organization, these awards celebrate the most impactful technology companies, products, and services driving excellence in remote, hybrid, and distributed work worldwide.



Avaza's cloud-based business management platform boasts a range of features designed to enhance project management efficiency and collaboration. It transforms team collaboration, task management, and time tracking while streamlining invoicing and expense management. Suited for businesses of any size, it seamlessly blends into unique workflow of teams, as businesses can pick and choose modules to fit their unique needs with key features like task scheduling, resource planning, and customizable invoicing in a single platform. Aimed at optimizing project delivery, boosting productivity, and simplifying billing, Avaza empowers teams to achieve their goals efficiently, ensuring project clarity and client satisfaction.

Behram Khan, co-founder of Avaza, highlighted the importance of exceptional project management in distinguishing client-focused businesses. “Good project management is what sets apart one client-focused business from another,” Behram stated. “A good project manager leverages tools that automate and streamline processes, ensuring all tasks and discussions are stored securely in the cloud for easy access and traceability. Avaza's Professional Services Automation (PSA) streamlines invoice generation by integrating time and expense tracking directly into project workflows. Team members can log billable hours and expenses in real-time, which are then automatically compiled into detailed timesheets. Using this data, Avaza generates professional invoices tailored to various billing methods like fixed fees or hourly rates. It also supports recurring invoices and integrates with payment gateways for seamless transactions. This automation reduces manual effort, minimizes errors, and accelerates billing cycles, allowing teams to focus more on client satisfaction and core business activities.”

Moreover, Avaza provides project managers with over 40 profitability reports based on accurate, real-time financial data. This robust reporting capability supports informed decision-making, empowering businesses to effectively track project profitability and overall financial health.

Avaza was the recipient of “Scheduling Solution of the Year” in the 2023 RemoteTech Breakthrough awards as well. This year’s award puts Avaza into esteemed company with winners from other categories including Deel, Eptura, Gusto, Mitel, Remote, RingCentral, Slack, Workday and an impressive list of top companies and startups from around the world.

“This award from RemoteTech Breakthrough supports our mission to empower business teams and improve business efficiency. We look forward to ongoing opportunities to develop and enhance solutions that support the growth and success of a modern remote workforce - as well as our valued customer base,” remarked Khan.

“Avaza is the ultimate solution for operational efficiency and success. There are so many aspects to a project, from collaboration and communication to resource scheduling, time tracking, expense management, and invoicing. For remote workers, this has meant juggling multiple apps and spreadsheets,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “Avaza helps remote workers manage multiple projects and benefit from amazing collaboration and efficiency through robust remote work support features for the entire project lifecycle. Congratulations on being our pick for ‘Overall Project Management Platform of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. The Awards saw a record number of entries this year, highlighting the growing significance and rapid development of technologies that support remote and hybrid work. Avaza's achievement amidst such competitive fields emphasizes its leadership and impact in the industry.

About Avaza

The Avaza cloud-based professional services automation tool is an all-in-one platform that empowers companies to seamlessly collaborate on projects with clients, schedule resources, track time and expenses, and generate and send invoices. With 70,000+ customers in 150 countries, the tool has become the software of choice for teams spanning diverse industries, delivering substantial productivity benefits.

By integrating project management and financials, Avaza provides access to powerful, integrated reporting that was once considered out of reach for many businesses. For example real-time analysis of project profitability and employee utilization, all within a unified suite.

Available across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, Avaza ensures true on-the-go operational management for companies seeking flexibility and efficiency.

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

