New Research Indicates that Workplace Belonging Increases Job Performance and Talent Retention

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belonging refers to how an individual or worker feels comfortable, being treated equitably and respected, connected with meaningful relationships, and contributing to meaningful outcomes. And research by Deloitte shows that belonging is good for business: it can lead to a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% reduction in turnover risk, and a 75% decrease in sick days.

Feeling a sense of belonging in the workplace means that social capital is a more accessible resource yet there remains a gap for individuals of lower socioeconomic standing, people of color and first-generation college attendees.

Dr. Kimberly Underwood, Chair of the Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research of University of Phoenix discusses recent research findings on workplace belonging and how belonging in higher education and the workplace can contribute to building social capital, as well as talent retention and well-being.

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, please visit https://www.Phoenix.edu/InclusiveLeaders.

